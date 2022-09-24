Shoppers Are 'Surprised' by How Effectively This Popular Indoor Bug Zapper Works, and It's on Sale Right Now

With cold weather season around the corner, you may be starting to take your outdoor activities inside. While this is ideal for staying warm while you entertain guests or perhaps lounge by a tabletop fire pit, pesky bugs like to make their way inside, too (they're probably just as cold!)

Whether you're dealing with fruit flies, mosquitos, or other insects in the house, a bug zapper can stop them right in their tracks.And thousands of reviewers say the top-rated Liba Electric Bug Zapper really works. Plus, it's on sale for 29 percent off right now, meaning you can get it for just $40.

Buy It! Liba Electric Bug Zapper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

With two bright light bulbs, the indoor bug zapper uses bright 2,800 LED light to attract flying insects right into the cage. Then, the powerful zapper shocks the bugs, instantly eliminating them. They land in a removable catch tray which can be easily removed for emptying and cleaning. To use, all you have to do is just plug the zapper into an outlet and allow the bulbs to heat up.

While you may have had to rely on smelly bug sprays or candles in the past, this chemical-free electric zapper is completely odorless. Each zapper comes with a chain so you can hang it anywhere around your home where bugs like to hang out too, including the garage, kitchen, or pantry. The 15-inch zapper can also be rested on a counter or tabletop, and it comes with a safety frame to protect little ones from reaching inside. When it's time to replace the bulbs, turn the zapper off and allow the machine to cool down for a few hours. Then, remove the safety frame and swap the bulbs; the zapper even comes with two additional light bulbs.

Over 8,500 reviewers have given the Liba Electric Bug Zapper five stars, with many people shocked about how quickly (and well) it works to kill bugs.

"They have eliminated a problem we've had for years with mosquitoes entering our Florida home," a shopper wrote. Another five-star reviewer shared, "This unit is really easy to set up. It's easy to change the bulbs, and to clean it."

Right now, you can get the Liba Electric Bug Zapper for just $40. If you want to keep bugs outside of your home, let this odor-free bug zapper take care of them.

