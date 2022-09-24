Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are 'Surprised' by How Effectively This Popular Indoor Bug Zapper Works, and It's on Sale Right Now “They have eliminated a problem we’ve had for years” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With cold weather season around the corner, you may be starting to take your outdoor activities inside. While this is ideal for staying warm while you entertain guests or perhaps lounge by a tabletop fire pit, pesky bugs like to make their way inside, too (they're probably just as cold!) Whether you're dealing with fruit flies, mosquitos, or other insects in the house, a bug zapper can stop them right in their tracks.And thousands of reviewers say the top-rated Liba Electric Bug Zapper really works. Plus, it's on sale for 29 percent off right now, meaning you can get it for just $40. Amazon Buy It! Liba Electric Bug Zapper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With two bright light bulbs, the indoor bug zapper uses bright 2,800 LED light to attract flying insects right into the cage. Then, the powerful zapper shocks the bugs, instantly eliminating them. They land in a removable catch tray which can be easily removed for emptying and cleaning. To use, all you have to do is just plug the zapper into an outlet and allow the bulbs to heat up. While you may have had to rely on smelly bug sprays or candles in the past, this chemical-free electric zapper is completely odorless. Each zapper comes with a chain so you can hang it anywhere around your home where bugs like to hang out too, including the garage, kitchen, or pantry. The 15-inch zapper can also be rested on a counter or tabletop, and it comes with a safety frame to protect little ones from reaching inside. When it's time to replace the bulbs, turn the zapper off and allow the machine to cool down for a few hours. Then, remove the safety frame and swap the bulbs; the zapper even comes with two additional light bulbs. Over 8,500 reviewers have given the Liba Electric Bug Zapper five stars, with many people shocked about how quickly (and well) it works to kill bugs. "They have eliminated a problem we've had for years with mosquitoes entering our Florida home," a shopper wrote. Another five-star reviewer shared, "This unit is really easy to set up. It's easy to change the bulbs, and to clean it." Right now, you can get the Liba Electric Bug Zapper for just $40. If you want to keep bugs outside of your home, let this odor-free bug zapper take care of them. Amazon Buy It! Liba Electric Bug Zapper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.