Liam Hemsworth Says Miley Cyrus Is 'a Hoarder' for Holding on to This Weird Item

Miley Cyrus is a serious packrat according to her fiancé.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer admitted that she and Liam Hemsworth, 28, have a bit of a difference of opinion about her storage habits at home.

“I’m a clean person but I’m also a little bit of a hoarder,” she said. “He calls it hoarding, I call it collecting.”

According to the former Voice judge, there’s a distinct difference between the two. “That thin line that divides hoarding and collecting is keeping things in the package,” she explained.

As an example, she explains, “I have saved, for 15 years now, a bag of peanuts from Southwest Airlines. But they’re still in the bag so that is collecting. Loose peanuts, that’s hoarding.”

This explanation naturally calls into question why the 25-year-old would hold onto the plane snack for such a lengthy period. But the reasoning she provides is more sentimental than one might expect.

“They represent the beginning of this life for me because I was on my way to L.A. for the first time to audition for Hannah Montana,” she revealed, and added that dad Billy Ray was also along for the ride. “He was in first and I was in coach, and he said that he would throw my a hot peanut from the classy section and I said I already have my own. And so I kept them with me forever.”

In addition to her stash of memorabilia, Cyrus likes to keep her abode festive as well, admitting she just “finally” put away the couple’s Christmas decorations.

“This is bad and I know that it’s May,” she said. “I like lights and I like shiny things and elves and they just live for a whole summer.”

The holiday roundup also serves a practical purpose in the battle against Hemsworth, who likes to give her a scare every now and then.

“Santa makes me feel safe,” she joked.