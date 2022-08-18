This Customer-Loved Air Purifier with Nearly 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Provides 'Instant Relief for Allergies'

Grab it while it’s still on sale at Amazon

By Melissa Epifano
Published on August 18, 2022 06:00 AM

LEVOIT Air Purifier
Photo: Amazon

Feeling comfy in your home is influenced by many factors — one of which you can't actually see. It may be invisible, but the air quality moving in and out of your rooms plays a big role in your health. When it's poor, you may find pesky odors or annoying smells wafting around, but worst case, your allergies and other respiratory problems can rear up. To combat these issues, an air purifier is a necessity.

Amazon shoppers have seen incredible results after plugging in the Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier, and it's on sale. Though it seems fairly inconspicuous, after just a couple of days users have found the air in their home is "cleaner" and "crisper," and that it provides "instant relief for allergies," according to one customer. With three stages of filtration, the machine sucks out smoke, germs, dust, pollen, and dander.

LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier, $101.98 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

As the brand states, it traps 99.97 percent of airborne particles. Plus, it has several different timers and fan speeds, so you can run it throughout the day and even while you sleep thanks to its quieter (and light-free) night mode. The pre-filter is also easy to clean and replace and the other two filters can last for up to eight months, providing an impressive set-it-and-forget-it stint of purifying power.

More than 15,900 five-star ratings speak to the fact that the air purifier is a must-have. One shopper considers the best-seller a "miracle worker" in their household with two dogs since it "started removing all odors almost immediately," and added: "Actually kind of shocking just how well it worked."

"After a few weeks of use, I can already see how well this air purifier is collecting smoke particles, dust, and dog hair," explained another customer affected by California wildfires. "This little purifier is putting in some hours and I can tell the difference in my apartment just in this short time using it."

Whether you're looking to relieve stuffy sinuses or keep the smell of wet pets or a strong-odored dinner at bay, this air purifier can handle the job. Add one to your cart while it's on sale!

