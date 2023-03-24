An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today

Spring weather may be here — which means we can finally throw on our favorite dresses. But it also poses difficulties for allergy sufferers.

Rather than succumbing to sneezing, grab an air purifier, like the Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier, which is currently on sale at Amazon. It has a three-stage HEPA filtration system that traps up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including fumes and odors. Thanks to its whisper-quiet operation and adjustable display lights, the air purifier won't disturb you while you sleep.

The Levoit purifier works best in rooms no larger than 300 square feet, like bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens, and is capable of clearing a space in just 18 minutes. Users can select timers to dictate how long it will run, after which it will automatically shut off. Plus, you'll always know when to change the filter thanks to the indicator that lights up when it's time for a new one.

Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating. Users note in reviews that it "reduced" their allergy symptoms and "really refreshes the house." One reviewer wrote, "All I do is turn on the timer setting for eight hours on low or medium, and the next morning the cooking smells are gone," while another said, "We already noticed a huge difference with the sneezing."

"I'm amazed at how much this thing has picked up," a third shopper enthused, explaining, "I just blew out my filter with an air hose and I am in shock at the dirt that came out, but that's not the best part! When I opened the front, it was full of dog hair." They also wrote: "That's exactly what I needed!" They added that it's "so simple to open and use" and appreciated that you can set timers.

