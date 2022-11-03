This Best-Selling Levoit Humidifier with 13,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale with a Hidden Coupon

Do you find that your skin feels drier than usual during the cold winter months? If that's the case, you may want to invest in a humidifier for your home — especially for those living spaces where you spend a lot of time.

Luckily, the best-selling Levoit Humidifier is on sale on Amazon, but you might not have noticed if you didn't look closely. For a limited time, you can get the "sturdy and reliable" humidifier for $15 off thanks to a special coupon listed below the original price. Just be sure to check the box to bring the price down to just $65 when you go to check out.

The device boasts a humidification speed that's nearly four times faster than most models on the market, and it has a wide top opening that makes refills easy and spill-free. Plus, it has a 6-liter capacity, allowing for long-term use without having to constantly fill it up. While it can be used to solely add moisture to a room, it also features a special tray where you can add aromatherapy fragrances for a calming mist, which can aid in stress relief and better sleep.

It can be controlled from your smartphone with the app and connects to voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. On the app you can check water levels, humidity levels, and schedule on and off times that suit your needs, which is one of the big reasons why shoppers are calling it a "stress-free gem" ​​and an "absolute gamechanger."

It's safe to say this humidifier is a fan-favorite: It has received more than 13,500 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, many of which are impressed by how quiet it is. "My last few humidifiers of various brands all created a sound of some kind," one person wrote. They continued, "This unit does not have any of those GULP GULP GULP sounds that wake you up."

One five-star reviewer, who bought multiple humidifiers for different rooms, said, "I absolutely love it because I can have it turn on and shut off at specific times, thus not wasting water and energy." Another person chimed in, "The perk is I get notifications wherever I am if water is low, or whatever, and I can control its functions."

Additionally, one shopper shared that they no longer get nosebleeds since they've started using the humidifier, and that they are sleeping "better than ever."

If you're looking to add more moisture to your home this winter, grab the Levoit Humidifier while you can score it on sale with the secret coupon.

