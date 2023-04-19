Alleviate Spring Allergies with This Chart-Topping Levoit Humidifier That's Also a Night Light and Oil Diffuser

Spring brings more sunshine and brighter days, but the warm and rainy season can also welcome a slew of nuisances, including seasonal allergies. To alleviate, consider adding a humidifier to your home.

The Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier is not only on sale but has also been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers Charts. It's able to raise the humidity of a room up to 12 percent in just 30 minutes, allowing you to breathe better. All you have to do is fill up the 6-liter container with water, and it will help maintain healthy humidity using an infrared sensor for up to 60 hours. It's able to control humidity in rooms up to 505 square feet.

When it's time to refill or clean your machine, the top-fill design makes it easy to remove. And the translucent container lets you easily see your water levels and any miscellaneous debris that might need scrubbed off. In addition to the discounted gray model, you can get the Levoit Smart Humidifier in a cool blue, though it's not currently on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier in Gray, $65.20 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

You can customize the exact temperature and level of humidity of the air using the free VeSync App, which also allows you to create a schedule for your humidifier. The app can scan and identify common household plants and offer detailed care instructions, including their optimal humidity levels, which is great for those who don't have a green thumb. The smart humidifier is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can also activate the machine with voice commands.

In addition to humidity control, the Levoit Smart Humidifier also serves as an oil diffuser. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the aroma box (avoid dropping directly in the tank) to wind down at night. You can even use it as a nightlight with the Sleep Mode settings, which offer a soft light for optimal relaxation, reading, and more.

With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the best-selling humidifier is loved by shoppers for its functionality, quiet nature, and sleek design. One five-star reviewer said, "It has helped my allergies quite a bit," adding that they "sleep so much better with it."

Another person, who likes to add drops of lavender or eucalyptus to theirs, said, "It's like having a spa in my own home!" And someone else wrote: "It's very quiet, even on max." They continued, "I've lived in urban areas for a long time, so it could be 10 times louder, and I still wouldn't notice it."

If you're looking to care for plants, combat allergies, or diffuse some calming oils into your space, this tripe-duty humidifier is home essential.

Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier in Blue, $79.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.