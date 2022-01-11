Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by How Great Their Home Smells After Using This Levoit Air Purifier

"We live in the heart of Manhattan and we bought this particular product [because] I can smell cigarette smoke coming through the walls," said the shopper who also suffers from a stuffy nose. "I put the product in the room to test it and was blown away by how awesome the air smelled — like being up a mountain. I can't smell cigarette smoke and after the first night of using the air purifier, I didn't have a stuffy nose in the morning…You don't realize how low the quality of air is until you try this product, and it really does make a significant difference."