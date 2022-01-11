Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by How Great Their Home Smells After Using This Levoit Air Purifier
You might not know it, but if you're indoors, chances are you're breathing in tiny pollutants that can mess with your allergies. Taking a breath can actually cause anything from itchy eyes and throat to fatigue, and even long-term respiratory problems, per the Environmental Protection Agency. And if you have pets, their hair and dander can do some damage too. But you don't have to put up with all the sneezing if you have an air purifier that removes pollutants indoors — and more than 30,700 shoppers are obsessed with the Levoit True Hepa Air Purifier.
Using 28 watts of power, the compact air purifier can cleanse the air in smaller rooms up to 129 square feet. The popular air purifier uses three layers of filtration, including a HEPA filter to remove both large and small particles like dust, pollen, or dog hair. You'll also love how efficient it is, pulling in air from the entire space with the push of a button. It's so good, one reviewer said their allergies were better "literally overnight."
The purifier has a touch-sensitive control panel on the top that lets you customize it via three impressive fan speeds. Just keep in mind that the highest speed setting is the most efficient in getting more airborne particles at a time. How many particles, you ask? About 99.97 percent. And despite its impressive cleaning abilities, you'll love that it produces just a tiny bit of noise, up to 25 decibels.
The Levoit air purifier is also designed to eliminate musty or strong odors like, say, that delicious curry you made for dinner or the dog smell that hits you when you open the front door. You can thank its activated carbon filter, which absorbs the odors so you don't have to smell them.
While many air purifiers tend to be large, those who live in small spaces will appreciate the True Hepa's compactness. It's small enough to fit on the coffee table as you play with Fido or by your bedside while you snooze. Because it's so small and lightweight, you can bring it with you to every part of your home, which is ideal if you don't want to cash out for multiple pricey appliances.
And good news for those who toss and turn at night: An air purifier can even help you get better sleep by getting rid of pesky allergens like dust mites and mold, according to the Sleep Foundation. This pick even has a soothing night light to keep you company.
The popular home air purifier is beloved by so many Amazon shoppers who have suffered from allergies for years. In fact, one shopper who suffers from pollen allergies in Las Vegas said it's "worth its weight in gold" while another in New York said it's "worth every cent."
"We live in the heart of Manhattan and we bought this particular product [because] I can smell cigarette smoke coming through the walls," said the shopper who also suffers from a stuffy nose. "I put the product in the room to test it and was blown away by how awesome the air smelled — like being up a mountain. I can't smell cigarette smoke and after the first night of using the air purifier, I didn't have a stuffy nose in the morning…You don't realize how low the quality of air is until you try this product, and it really does make a significant difference."
Another reviewer with allergies called the Levoit an "amazing purifier."" "I've had this purifier for five days and can already tell a huge difference in my allergy and sinus issues," they wrote. "There is a noticeable difference in the air when I walk into my bedroom where I keep the Levoit filter from the rest of my home. No more musty smell. If you have any sort of allergy or breathing problem I highly recommend this."
Get ready to breathe in fresh air without having to go outside with the Levoit air purifier that's discounted with a hidden coupon.
