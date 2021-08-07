The HEPA Air Purifier That Makes a 'Massive Difference' in Air Quality Is on Sale for $45 with a Hidden Coupon
Breathing in clean, fresh air is important — especially during allergy and wildfire season. While opening windows for summer heat relief might sound tempting, it could lead to inhaling both outdoor and indoor pollen, not to mention smoke in some areas, like in the Western United States. To help rid of tiny particles floating in the air, consider getting an air purifier that'll capture allergens and fumes, like the popular Levoit Desktop True HEPA Air Purifier that has over 5,400 five-star ratings and is just $45 with a hidden coupon.
The Levoit air purifier might be compact, but Amazon shoppers are pleasantly surprised with its powerful performance that makes a "massive difference" in air quality. It's designed to remove 99.97 percent of airborne particles in your home for up to 161 square feet, making it ideal for single rooms. Due to its small frame, shoppers keep it by their nightstand and desktop. Some even use it in the kitchen to get rid of food smells and cooking smoke.
If you're wondering what makes it different from other air purifiers, just look at its filtration system. The room air purifier is designed with a three-stage filtration in conjunction with three fan speeds to catch, filter, and absorb unwanted particles in your home.
Here's the breakdown: The Fine Preliminary Filter does the initial heavy lifting by sucking up large particles like lint, pet fur, and hair. The air then goes through the True HEPA Filter that removes smaller bits you can't see like pollen and dust. Lastly, the Activated Carbon Filter gets rid of unruly smells and fumes lingering in the air, including smoke.
Plus, you can even infuse your favorite soothing essential oils, like mint or lavender, to the air via the diffuser's aroma pad. Way better than a smelly plug-in, which essentially makes this device an air purifier and diffuser in one gadget.
"A breath of FRESH AIR!" writes one Amazon shopper. "This purifier is exactly what I was looking for. This is a REAL nice, space saving, product that is smooth and quiet and, (for its size), puts out an amazing amount of fresh air. The multi-stage replacement filters are convenient and easy to install… Trust me, your lungs and nasal passages will definitely thank you."
After breathing in clean air that prevents sneezing, dry throat, and coughing, you probably want that same relief at bedtime, too. You're not alone because over 100 reviewers who use the Levoit air purifier at night via its sleep mode say it's so quiet, it's "almost silent." In fact, the HEPA air purifier is only as loud as 28 decibels during sleep mode, which is quieter than a whisper, according to the University of Michigan. Additionally, the illuminated display also turns off to prevent disturbances while you snooze. And in general? Reviewers say it's "so quiet, even at high speed."
"My god, since the very first day I began using it, I have not once had allergies at night," writes another shopper, who used this during a California wildfire. "It was quite literally an overnight change. It's also whisper quiet. Even when it's placed on the floor directly next to my bed, I have had to double check that it's on before sleeping. It's really that quiet. I love this thing and will never try another brand for small purifiers."
Cleanse the air in your home with the Levoit HEPA air purifier while it's discounted on Amazon.
