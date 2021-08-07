The HEPA Air Purifier That Makes a 'Massive Difference' in Air Quality Is on Sale for $45 with a Hidden Coupon

After breathing in clean air that prevents sneezing, dry throat, and coughing, you probably want that same relief at bedtime, too. You're not alone because over 100 reviewers who use the Levoit air purifier at night via its sleep mode say it's so quiet, it's "almost silent." In fact, the HEPA air purifier is only as loud as 28 decibels during sleep mode, which is quieter than a whisper, according to the University of Michigan. Additionally, the illuminated display also turns off to prevent disturbances while you snooze. And in general? Reviewers say it's "so quiet, even at high speed."