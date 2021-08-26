Amazon's Best-Selling Air Purifier with More Than 29,000 Perfect Ratings Just Got Its Smartest Upgrade Yet
If you've ever searched the internet for air purifiers before, then you've probably come across the brand Levoit. It's one of the most popular makers of air purifiers on Amazon, and the brand just launched an upgraded version of its best-selling model.
Over the years, the original Levoit Core 300 air purifier has racked up more than 29,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone. (It's also the best-selling home air purifier on the site.) It appears that the brand listens to its customers' feedback, because several reviewers expressed interest in smart features (like Wi-Fi compatibility) — and that's exactly what the new version of the air purifier has to offer.
Along with essentials like a HEPA filter, programmable 12-hour timer, and multiple settings (including a sleep mode), the Core 300S is also compatible with all of your favorite smart devices. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for those of you who prefer to use voice control, and it can be controlled from practically anywhere (even when you aren't home) with the VeSync app on your smartphone. You can even use the app to check on your home's air quality in real time.
Buy It! Levoit Core 300S Air Purifier, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Since it's still so new, there aren't many reviews for the smart air purifier yet. But based on customers' satisfaction with the original — it's been described as a "game changer" and "miracle for allergies" — this improved version is definitely worth it. And perhaps one of the best parts is that it's already on sale: You can save $20 on the Core 300S air purifier by selecting the clickable coupon before adding it to your cart.
Another notable feature is that it uses laser sensors to scan the air for dust while in auto mode, which automatically adjusts the settings as needed. The Levoit air purifier performs best in rooms up to 219 square feet, where it's capable of filtering the air five times every hour. Even though it has three different fan speeds, noise won't be a concern. Depending on the mode, the air purifier can be as low as 22 decibels while operating, which is a bit quieter than a whisper.
Plus, when it's time to replace the HEPA filter, you have multiple options to choose from. There's the original multipurpose filter, one that gets rid of pet odors, and one that's best for smoke and pollution. Thanks to three layers of filtration (activated carbon, H13 True HEPA, and a pre-filter), each filter is designed to capture most particles in the air. The brand recommends replacing the filter every six to eight months, but there's a convenient filter light that tells you when it's time for a swap.
Ready to try out the upgraded version of Levoit's best-selling air purifier? Head to Amazon to order one for yourself while it's still on sale.
