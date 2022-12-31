This Levoit Humidifier Is a PEOPLE Tested Favorite — and It's Only $36 Right Now at Amazon

Winter is in full swing, and while that may mean snow-covered roofs and hot chocolate for some, for the rest of us, the change of seasons equals stuffy noses, dry skin, and the never-ending question of "Is this a cold or something more?"

If you fall into the latter group, then it's time you invested in a quality humidifier to ward off some of those cold season woes. We tested 27 humidifiers, and our favorite bedroom humidifier is on sale right now for only $36 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier, $35.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Humidifiers gently push extra moisture into the air, and if you've used one before, you know the positive effects they can have on your skin and nasal passages — Mariah Carey even famously stated that she sleeps with multiple humidifiers in her home to keep her voice in top shape. (You can even see the mist from her bedroom humidifier in the singer's recent Christmas morning tweet.) On top of keeping your vocal cords lubricated, humidifiers are excellent for upgrading your beauty routine (hello glowy, hydrated skin) and relieving congestion (goodbye stuffy nose).

When we tested humidifiers in our lab, we graded them on ease of setup, effectiveness, design, size, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We named the Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier the best bedroom humidifier because its compact size and minimalist design make it an easy addition to your nightstand. Plus, it can cover up to 260 square feet, so you can get your beauty rest while the humidifier balances out your bedroom's dry air.

On top of its clever design, we loved how incredibly easy it is to use. Other humidifiers we tested involved smart screens and remote controls, but this humidifier didn't require any tech-savvy know-how. You just fill the top of the tank with water, plug it in, and turn it on.

We were so impressed with the humidifier that our tester took it home, and after three months of use, she raved that filling this quiet humidifier with water and a few drops of essential oil is now a "must" for her nightly routine.

PEOPLE / DERA BURRESON

While we named this Levoit humidifier the best one for your bedroom, don't let that stop you from using it in other rooms in your home. It's also a great option for a nursery humidifier or even a humidifier for your plants. The important thing is that it's incredibly easy to use, and right now, it's only $36 at Amazon.

Grab the Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier so you can keep your All I Want For Christmas Is You chops primed for the next holiday season.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.