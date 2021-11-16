Both Plant Parents and Dyson Owners Love This $65 Humidifier for Keeping Indoor Air Comfortable
Black Friday might be a week away, but deals on items you'll surely want to buy have quietly landed at retailers already. For anyone suffering from dry sinuses, chapped links, dehydrated skin, and static-ridden hair, the must-buy this season has to be a humidifier. Thankfully tons have already gone on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, including Levoit's Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier that's as much as $15 off.
Already a best-seller that has climbed Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart over the past 24 hours to become the 60th most sought-after product in Amazon's entire home and kitchen category, Levoit's top-rated humidifier has more than 3,200 five-star ratings out of over 4,200. Many shoppers call it the "best humidifier [they've] ever owned" under $100 thanks to how easy it is to clean, how simple it is to refill, and how quietly it works through the night.
What sets Levoit's humidifier apart from others is its smart features. Connectible to your smartphone (where an app lets you adjust settings or turn it on and off), the Classic 300S model comes with a smart sensor that detects humidity levels and prevents over-humidifying your room, something that's bound to be handy for avoiding mold growth in wetter months. The humidifier's auto mode uses its sensor to self-adjust mist levels, so all you really have to do is just turn on the appliance and let it work its magic.
Since Levoit's humidifier comes with a large 6-liter capacity, it can last for up to 60 hours and fully humidify a room as big as 505 square feet. Its accompanying smartphone app lets you schedule out exactly when to run and turn off the humidifier, so you can wake up comfortably without dry sinuses or turn it off after you've fallen asleep to save on electricity costs. Its sleep mode also works quietly like a white noise machine; you can even double it as a night light or turn off its display completely.
One shopper called it "by far [their] favorite" humidifier for their house plants and orchids compared to another option they own. "The Levoit humidifier is so easy to refill and less messy," they wrote. "It is also very quiet compared to my other one. It also has a movable nozzle on the top so you can direct the mist in whichever direction you want. I love the auto feature and how you can set it to the humidity you want."
Another added that it's "great for allergies," saying, "I had a Dyson humidifier and I was worried about trying a cheaper brand, but I am so glad I did. [The Levoit humidifier is] so quiet and way easier to clean. And [it's] a huge plus to be able to control it with my phone. I bought a second one within a month since it was so awesome. No light at night either, so it doesn't disrupt my sleep at all."
With this humidifier currently discounted, it's no wonder shoppers are clamoring to pick one up. Shop Levoit's Classic 300S smart humidifier at Amazon for as much as $15 off now, before it's sold out.
