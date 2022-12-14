Hurry! Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Customer-Favorite Levoit Air Purifiers — Up to 30% Off

If you need to do some last-minute holiday shopping or want to make progress on your own wish list, you're in luck. This week, Amazon launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale that's packed with thousands of deals across categories.

In the home section, one of the best sales happening right now is on Levoit Air purifiers designed to remove pollutants and allergens from your home. Popular models from the brand are 30 percent off — but not for much longer. You only have until tonight to score up to $150 off these customer-favorite air purifiers.

Levoit Air Purifier Deals

The flash sale includes markdowns on air purifiers for various room sizes. If you want to refresh the air in a small bedroom or home office, opt for the Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier. The most affordable option, it's on sale for just $42. The compact device has a three-stage filtration system, which includes an advanced HEPA filter, that removes 99.99 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, and more contaminants.

Buy It! Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

More than 3,200 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it a "miracle" and a "lifesaver." One reviewer raved, "I'm sleeping noticeably better," while another customer who has "serious allergy issues" wrote, "This little gem has made such a huge difference."

For larger rooms, check out the Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier while it's $90 off. The brand's most powerful air purifier has a three-stage filtration (including an H13 HEPA filter and HEPASmart technology) that captures tiny airborne particles after they're detected by AirSight technology. It also works fast to refresh your home. In just one hour, the machine covers 3,175 square feet.

The air purifier doesn't make much noise and automatically turns off display lights when the room is dark. That means it won't distract you, whether you're watching TV or getting ready to sleep. It's also easy to control and monitor with the VeSync app that you can access from your smartphone. Want to go hands-free? It connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Buy It! Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier, $209.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Customers who've given it a five-star rating appreciate that it's "extremely quiet" and "easy to maintain." One customer wrote, "Over the past six months, my family struggled with sinus headaches and stuffy noses. After the first week of using the air purifier, all our symptoms were gone."

Time's running out on this flash sale, so keep scrolling for more deals then head to Amazon to shop Levoit Air purifiers before savings disappear!

Buy It! Levoit Smart Core 300S Air Purifier, $104.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Levoit EverestAir Air Purifier, $349.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

