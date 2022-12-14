Lifestyle Home Hurry! Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Customer-Favorite Levoit Air Purifiers — Up to 30% Off Don’t miss out on these deals By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 02:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you need to do some last-minute holiday shopping or want to make progress on your own wish list, you're in luck. This week, Amazon launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale that's packed with thousands of deals across categories. In the home section, one of the best sales happening right now is on Levoit Air purifiers designed to remove pollutants and allergens from your home. Popular models from the brand are 30 percent off — but not for much longer. You only have until tonight to score up to $150 off these customer-favorite air purifiers. Levoit Air Purifier Deals Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier, $209.99 (orig. $299.99) Levoit Smart Core 300S Air Purifier, $104.99 (orig. $149.99) Levoit EverestAir Air Purifier, $349.99 (orig. $499.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The flash sale includes markdowns on air purifiers for various room sizes. If you want to refresh the air in a small bedroom or home office, opt for the Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier. The most affordable option, it's on sale for just $42. The compact device has a three-stage filtration system, which includes an advanced HEPA filter, that removes 99.99 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, and more contaminants. Amazon Buy It! Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com More than 3,200 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it a "miracle" and a "lifesaver." One reviewer raved, "I'm sleeping noticeably better," while another customer who has "serious allergy issues" wrote, "This little gem has made such a huge difference." For larger rooms, check out the Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier while it's $90 off. The brand's most powerful air purifier has a three-stage filtration (including an H13 HEPA filter and HEPASmart technology) that captures tiny airborne particles after they're detected by AirSight technology. It also works fast to refresh your home. In just one hour, the machine covers 3,175 square feet. The air purifier doesn't make much noise and automatically turns off display lights when the room is dark. That means it won't distract you, whether you're watching TV or getting ready to sleep. It's also easy to control and monitor with the VeSync app that you can access from your smartphone. Want to go hands-free? It connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Amazon Buy It! Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier, $209.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Customers who've given it a five-star rating appreciate that it's "extremely quiet" and "easy to maintain." One customer wrote, "Over the past six months, my family struggled with sinus headaches and stuffy noses. After the first week of using the air purifier, all our symptoms were gone." Time's running out on this flash sale, so keep scrolling for more deals then head to Amazon to shop Levoit Air purifiers before savings disappear! Amazon Buy It! Levoit Smart Core 300S Air Purifier, $104.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levoit EverestAir Air Purifier, $349.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? This Kate Middleton-Worn Tote Is on Sale for 60% Off, but Only for a Limited Time