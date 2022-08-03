Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Wake Up Breathing Better' with This Air Purifier — and It's Just $70 Right Now

If you've noticed that your throat is itchy or you're sneezing more than normal, your home may be filled with more dust than you thought. And while you could simply set a vacuum cleaner loose to pick up all that dirt, you can also install a handy air purifier to remove everything from odors to dust in your home.

Consider the Levoit Air Purifier, which is currently on sale at Amazon. This air purifier is complete with three fan speeds, a sleep mode, a check filter indicator, as well as a display button. Thanks to the three-stage H13 HEPA filtration system, the air purifier easily traps up to 99.97 perfect of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander, odors, smoke, dust, and mold. This helps prevent dry throats, nightly congestion, allergies, and asthma. Plus, the device is wonderfully quiet, so you can sleep while it runs overnight.

You can also schedule a timer for the air purifier — for as little as two hours or as much as eight hours — allowing you to get fresh air circulating around the house whenever you want it. The sleek design and small size allow you to place it just about anywhere in the house, including on a kitchen counter or on a bedside table, and weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, it's easy to move around if need be.

Buy It! Levoit Air Purifier, $69.98 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Levoit Air Purifier, enthusing that they get "fresh clean air" and note that there's a "huge reduction" in their congestion and sneezing. One shopper shared: "​​I sleep better throughout the night!" while another wrote, "I've used this filter in my son's room for two years after he was having constant runny noses and congestion. Within a few days, I was totally shocked that he was [feeling] totally normal."

One five-star reviewer explained: "I've had this for about a week now and have noticed changes in the way I sleep and breathe at night." They also added: "I put this in my bedroom and wake up breathing better instead of my daily stuffed-up congested nose."

Head to Amazon to get the Levoit Air Purifier while it's just $70.