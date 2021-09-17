Amazon Released a Special Coupon for This Air Purifier That's an 'Absolute Miracle' for Fall Allergies
The arrival of autumn brings fun football games, pumpkin-spiced goodies, and spooky season, but there's one less than stellar fixture that comes with it: fall allergy season. If you typically suffer this time of year, you'll want to be extra prepared for the upcoming months (experts say it may be brutal) and this marked down gadget may help.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers love Levoit's Vital 100 air purifier. The large room cleaner has received 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it provides "amazing allergy relief" and call it "an absolute miracle" for seasonal allergies. The device can also help eliminate smoke and smelly odors. And right now, you can snag it for less thanks to the coupon featured in the listing.
Air purifiers can help alleviate common symptoms by removing allergens from the air, including dander, smoke, dust, and pollen. The experts at AccuWeather have predicted that several parts of the country will experience high pollen this fall while some areas may also be impacted by wildfire smoke. Allergy sufferers, anyone experiencing pollution, or those with asthma, can find some relief by using high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, according to the Mayo Clinic.
This top-rated air purifier comes with several features that have left shoppers impressed. Its thorough three-layer filtration system includes one True HEPA filter, one carbon filter, and one washable pre-filter that work together to trap all kinds of particles looming in the air, including mold, odors, fumes, lint, pet hair, and more pollutants. This machine comes with a built-in timer and lit display that turns off for nighttime use. And its fast airflow system cleans the air in a 300 square-foot-room in 18 minutes. It's no wonder that it's one of Amazon's best-selling air purifiers overall.
The energy efficient machine also scored five-star reviews for its easy to use design, quiet noise level, and lightweight feel that makes it easy to move around the house. Overall, shoppers say it's "worth the investment" and offers "great value and performance."
"This little purifier is awesome," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "We live in dusty Arizona, and it seemed like I needed to dust every day. My husband and I had stuffy noses at night, sneezing, coughing, [and] general allergies all the time. I haven't needed to dust in the several weeks we've had this little wonder. I've always been a clean freak, and this is making my job so much easier. Even our wood floors are cleaner and [our] allergies are almost nonexistent. We should have gotten one of these years ago."Take a cue from shoppers who wished they had purchased it sooner, and snag one now before the coupon expires and the price goes back up. Monday night football, scary movies, and Halloween candy should be enjoyed sneeze-free, after all.
