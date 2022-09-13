Amazon Has Hidden Deals on This Best-Selling Brand's Lineup of 'Powerful' Air Purifiers in All Sizes

Prices start at just $45

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 10:30 PM

Levoit air purifiers
Photo: Amazon

If you haven't taken the plunge on an air purifier purchase yet, the perfect time may finally have arrived. Levoit, the brand behind many of the best-selling air purifiers at Amazon, has discount coupons on several of its most popular models right now — so for a limited time, you can snag the size and style you've had your eye on, for less.

If you're under the impression that an air purifier is an unnecessary expense, it may be worth reconsidering. Thousands of skeptical shoppers have had their minds almost instantly changed once trying one of these devices out. Not only can they help those with allergies or asthma breathe more comfortably, but they can purify the air in polluted areas or during fire seasons. They can pull pet dander from the air, make you sleep more soundly, and even rid your home of odors.

Levoit specializes in smart devices for a healthier home, and air purifiers are undoubtedly the brand's specialty, with a range of sizes and styles on offer, depending on your space size, budget, and preferred features. Right now, five top models are discounted with Amazon coupons.

Levoit Air Purifier Deals at Amazon

With each racking up thousands of five-star ratings, these air purifiers are clearly popular and well-loved for a reason.

The Core Mini purifier is a perfect option for those with small spaces or no room to spare for a bulkier device. It's lightweight and fits on a shelf or desktop, and still has three-stage filtration to remove particles and pollutants from the air. Place it next to your bed while you sleep for the same congestion-reducing, sleep-improving effects. One five-star reviewer attested, "The night I got this, I immediately felt better."

For a larger space, there are bulkier models also on sale. And Levoit's mid-sized models are the most popular, pulling in 20,000+ five-star ratings apiece, with reviewers across the board commenting on how "powerful" they are. These models incorporate HEPA filters and additional settings. Each is "whisper-quiet" — according to the brand and reviewers — and won't disrupt your sleep, but instead improve it.

Levoit air purifiers
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier, $101.98 with coupon (orig. $119.98); amazon.com

The Vital 100 purifier covers up to 300 square feet, making it perfect for tackling your main living or sleeping space, though many happy reviewers attest they "bought two" or more. One reviewer noted, in addition to two of the larger models, "I also purchased three of the smaller, round ones for bedrooms."

Most models include settings like a nightlight mode, voice control, and even have an app where you can adjust settings anytime and anywhere. One five-star reviewer wrote of the Core 200S, "I love the smart features, which are easy to navigate," and also raved, it's a "game-changer if you have dogs!" Really, there is a benefit to be found whether you have sleep troubles, breathing problems, pets, or just love clean air in the house.

So, no matter your space size, budget, and air purifier needs, Levoit has a great option available — and on sale — now, so shop while the deals last.

Levoit air purifiers
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $61.34); amazon.com

Levoit air purifiers
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Personal True Air Purifier, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Levoit air purifiers
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Levoit air purifiers
Amazon

Buy It! Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier, $189.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

