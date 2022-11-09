Leslie Jordan Surprised Close Friends with a Home Makeover Courtesy of the Property Brothers before His Death

Leslie Jordan leaves a legacy of giving back in the latest episode of Celebrity IOU with Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The actor, who tragically died in a car crash on Oct. 24, will appear in the season 3 premiere of the HGTV show. The Will & Grace star surprised his dear friends of 40 years, Rosemary Alexander, 81, and Newell Alexander, 87, with a home renovation. PEOPLE spoke with Rosemary about what the touching gift means to them and how it contributes to Jordan's legacy.

Also in show business, the couple met Jordan nearly four decades ago and they collaborated on various projects: starring in Sordid Lives together and producing Jordan's one-man show, Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far.

Over the years, "He just became family to us," Rosemary says.

Vivien Killilea/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"They've just always been there for me," Jordan says in the episode. "I had some struggles with alcohol, a little drug use. I'm 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me."

HGTV

Completing a modern Southwestern ranch renovation for his friends was a testament to his giving spirit. "I really found out the secret to happiness is to do for others," he said in a clip describing why he teamed up with the Property Brothers stars.

Rosemary loves her beautiful new open concept and manicured kitchen, but says the most touching part of the remodeling process was something other than the shiny new digs. "In retrospect, the best thing about the whole experience was that we had all that time with Leslie," she says.

Jordan helped guide Drew and Jonathan when it came to imparting the couple's desired style and even got hands-on, tearing down panels and drilling in the episode. His personal touches and hard work now mean everything to the Alexanders.

HGTV

Now, Jordan's spirit lives on in the home. "He's not only a part of our past and our history, but he's a part of our every day," Rosemary adds.

Del Shores, the couple's former son-in-law and the father of Jordan's godchildren, also spoke with PEOPLE about the special episode as he was the "liaison between Leslie and Rosemary, keeping [the makeover] a secret, and fishing for her ideas on her fantasy renovation."

Shores recalls how proud Jordan was to give his friends this once-in-a-lifetime gift. "Leslie said to me, 'I'm so glad I got to do this for them. They did so much for me and this just reminded me of how much I love them. They are my family,'" he recalls.

For Rosemary and Newell, the 6-week renovation process transcends a home remodel; it's a long-lasting gift for which they'll forever be grateful.

"It's another layer of memories for us with him," Rosemary says. "It brought us closer together."

The latest episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+