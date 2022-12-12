See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million

The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million.

Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August.

"Well guess where I am? I'm way up in the sky in a new condo I just bought. 67 years old and I have my first condo," he said in the clip. He then started singing Ja'Net DuBois' "Movin' On Up" as he panned over his West Hollywood pad.

In the caption he wrote: "It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property."

Eric Rojany

The 1,607-square-foot space features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with access to a rooftop pool offering unobstructed views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Eric Rojany of Pinnacle Estate Properties currently holds the listing.

"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," Rojany tells PEOPLE. "Losing him was such a great loss for the world. He brought so much light and laughter to everyone he interacted with."

Eric Rojany

Inside the property, a modern kitchen features an all-white waterfall countertop and a fridge disguised by sleek cabinetry.

Eric Rojany

The spacious living room includes dark wood floors and floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to the generously-sized balcony.

Eric Rojany

Beige carpeting covers the floors of the primary bedroom, which also includes a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall.

A drop-in bathtub and open shower give the primary bathroom a spa-like feel.

Eric Rojany

The beloved actor died on Oct. 24 in a car crash that was caused by a medical emergency, TMZ first reported.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

He continued: "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."