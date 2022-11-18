Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV 'Cribs' Filmed Before His Death at Age 67

Before he died last month at age 67, Leslie Jordan invited MTV Cribs' cameras into his home

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 10:18 PM

Leslie Jordan is welcoming fans into his home one last time.

On Thursday's episode of MTV Cribs, which was first announced last month, the late actor gave an inside look at his Los Angeles condo before his death at age 67 on Oct. 24.

During the tour, Jordan shared some special knick-knacks like a Buddha's hand tree which he charmingly referred to as "Buddha's fingers," joking: "It's scary looking."

Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood during what appeared to be a medical emergency, and he has since received tributes on Celebrity IOU, The Masked Singer, and an upcoming episode of Call Me Kat that will air on Dec. 1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
MTV

During his MTV Cribs appearance, he revealed that the late rapper Tupac Shakur previously lived in the building. "Sometimes I feel like a rebel and a thug and I know that that's Tupac talking to me," he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
MTV

Later in the tour, he took cameras inside his bedroom, which was filled with candles, dim lighting and monogrammed pillows.

He joked that "there was no magic" inside his bedroom but shared a special memory he kept, an image taken at one of his first jobs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
MTV

"A lot of people don't know this but when I was 19 years old, I decided I wanted to be a jockey," he recounted as he shared an image of his younger self next to a horse on a racetrack.

The apartment would be the last one he ever rented. After filming, Jordan moved after buying his first-ever home.

Just weeks before his death, the star purchased a new condo. According to The Dirt, he purchased a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood for $1.75 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The late actor shared that the Los Angeles condo was his first-ever home purchase as he sang the "Movin' on Up" theme song from The Jeffersons. "It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property," he wrote in the caption.

MTV's Cribs airs at 9 p.m. eastern.

Related Articles
CELEBRITY IOU
Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the 'Celebrity IOU' Crew Before His Death
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga, Tenn. Hometown Hosting Celebration of Life to Benefit HIV Patients
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Derek Hough arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); The American Rescue Dog Show is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of best in titles while stealing Americas hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Ser Baffo via Getty Images) LESLIE JORDAN
Derek Hough Says It 'Breaks' His Heart Leslie Jordan Didn't Get to Compete on 'DWTS' Before His Death
CALL ME KAT: L-R: Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Mayim Bialik in the “Call Me Ken Jennings” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, September 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan's Death: 'We Will Be Taking Time to Grieve'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan Sings Poignant Hymn on Instagram One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Was More Than 2 Decades Sober: 'The Hardest Thing That I Ever Did'
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Remembers 'Incredibly Funny' Robbie Coltrane: 'Very Sad He's Gone'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys during RipCurl Store Grand Opening at RipCurl Store in Santa Monica, California, United States.
Dead Kennedys' Drummer D.H. Peligro Dead at 63 After Accidental Fall
Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper attend the launch party for "The World Of Gloria Vanderbilt" at the Ralph Lauren Women's Boutique on November 4, 2010 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Russell Contreras/AP/Shutterstock (10665269a) Art Laboe sits in his Palm Springs, Calif., studio and talks about his 75 years in the radio business. Legendary DJs Laboe and José Massó in Boston are using their shows that are popular among Latinos to help bridge the isolation felt with the coronavirus and anxieties around national unrest Virus Outbreak DJ Dedications, Palm Springs, United States - 09 Oct 2018
Art Laboe, Beloved DJ Who Coined 'Oldies but Goodies' Phrase, Dead at 97