Amazon Shoppers Say They're Able to Clean 'Every Corner' of the House with This Vacuum, Now on Sale for $70
Fact: Everyone needs a cordless vacuum cleaner. If you're used to cleaning the house with a cord trailing behind you, level up with a device that gives you the freedom to roam — and actually gets into every nook and cranny.
Shoppers recommend the Lerizom Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which you can snag for 30 percent off thanks to an Amazon coupon. The stick vacuum has a 250-watt motor and can switch between three suction modes to pick up dust, debris, and pet hair with ease. At the highest setting, the suction power can reach up to 24,000 pascals. Plus, a five-stage HEPA filtration system captures up to 99 percent of microscopic particles as you vacuum.
The brush head includes a set of LED lights and is easily maneuverable — up to 120 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down — allowing it to access an even greater surface area. Better still, the lightweight device transforms into a handheld vacuum to which you can attach handy accessories like a metal tube, crevice tool, and roller brush. With them, you can target specific areas of the house, including upholstered furniture and even car interiors.
Buy It! Lerizom Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a five-star rating, with one noting in reviews that they're able to clean "every corner" of the house. Others share that it has a "strong suction"; as one shopper explained, "This easily picks up hair, debris, and crumbles on hardwood floors."
Another user wrote that they love this vacuum so much that they bought several, calling it "lightweight" and "so easy to use." They also said, "Our son owns a Dyson cordless vacuum at damn near four times the cost. This one is very comparable to the Dyson. He has used ours and agrees." They finished off by enthusing, "You can't go wrong with this vacuum."
Head to Amazon to snag the Lerizom Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale!
