These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon

If you're straining to see the contents of your kitchen or bathroom cabinets, consider snapping up these under-cabinet lights while they're on sale at Amazon

Right now, the Lepotec Motion Sensor Under-Cabinet Lights are double discounted thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. The pack of two LED lights have built-in USB rechargeable batteries, meaning you don't have to worry about swapping out batteries. They have three modes: instant on, instant off, and motion sensor that's labeled as 'G' on the lights. On a full charge, the instant on mode, which provides continuous light, lasts for up to three hours. And the motion sensor mode lasts for up to four weeks when it's activated up to ten times a day.

Ideal for providing under-cabinet lighting, the motion sensor mode only works in a low light environment. It's also convenient for illuminating dark closets and pantries. The device senses motion within 10 feet and turns on, and after 20 seconds of no movement, it automatically turns off.

No matter where you choose to place them, the lights are a breeze to install. According to the brand, the lights can stick onto any ironwork. But they also come with adhesive tape and an magnetic sheet, so you can place them on non-iron surfaces too.

There are two types of lights to choose from: white light and warm light. If you're looking for brighter lighting, opt for the white light; for softer lighting, go for the warm light. The good news is both sets of lights are on sale for $38 each, which comes out to $19 per light.

More than 15,200 customers have given them a five-star rating, calling them "handy" and "ingenious" in reviews. One shopper raved that "the motion detection is flawless." And another shared, "They are very lightweight, while also being incredibly bright." They also added, "Loved them so much that I immediately made a second purchase for more!"

