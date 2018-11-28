Lena Dunham Is Moving Out Of Brooklyn—See Inside Her Newly Listed $3M Williamsburg Apartment

Lena Dunham is leaving Brooklyn behind — and listing her loft for $3 million.

The Girls creator and actress recently told The Cut that although her “whole identity was, like, Brooklyn,” she recently purchased an apartment in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood, which many other celebs have called home over the years, including her pal Taylor Swift.

“Now I’m like, Thank you, Lord,” Dunham says. “I’m back amongst my tribe, which is like old people puttering around the health-food store. If I never see another f—g person in a cool sack dress with their baby again … I just wanna live around old people who are not reminding me every day of my infertility and loneliness.”

Dunham has listed her three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood with Terry Naini of Brown Harris Stevens. Perched on the top floor of doorman building, it offers a oversized windows with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the East River and a roof deck.

Although Dunham is frequently associated with her quirky character Hannah Horvath on Girls, who is a Brooklynite, the apartment Dunham is leaving behind is nothing like Horvath’s cozy two bedroom abode in Greenpoint.

The light-filled space boasts a chef’s kitchen, fireplace and washer and dryer in unit.

In the master bedroom, there is a raised platform for a bed “so you can wake up to views of the water,” according to the listing, and the space is outfitted with a walk-in-closet.

Dunham told The Cut, “A lot of the stuff that happened last year couldn’t have happened if I was happy in my life, right? It was almost like I was throwing a match, burning it down.”

Thankfully, her enviable apartment is intact and up for grabs.