"Lifestyle Home This Mattress Pad Gives Beds a 'Hotel-Like Makeover,' According to Shoppers, and It's 57% Off at Amazon "So comfortable… as if I bought another bed" By Annie Burdick Published on August 31, 2022 07:00 AM If you're fighting for a good night's sleep day after day, it's probably time to refresh your sleeping set-up. Rather than buy a new — and expensive — mattress, test out something a little more affordable first: a mattress pad. There are plenty of options out there, but to make your search even easier, we're sharing one of the best deals at Amazon right now, the Leisure Town's Cooling Mattress Pad. Right now, the queen size is marked down 50 percent, and when you apply a coupon at checkout, you'll get an additional 15 percent off. This easy-to-use mattress topper adds a cozy layer of softness and comfort to your bed — no matter how old and worn-out the mattress underneath might be. Made from 100 percent cotton, it's long-lasting and super soft. The down-alternative filling adds that perfect cushioning to improve your sleep, without ever getting poked by a stray feather. The topper is designed to be soft without losing breathability, meaning the material will still allow air flow and stay cool during the night. Plus, it's machine-washable, so you can toss it in the laundry any time you're washing your other bedding. Amazon Buy It! Leisure Town Cooling Mattress Pad, $33.92 with coupon (orig. $79.90); amazon.com A set of extra-deep pockets means the cover should fit securely over every corner of your mattress without sliding off when you move during the night. Plus, several sizes are available: Beyond the most standard sizes, you can also opt for an XL Twin (perfect for uncomfy dorm beds!), a super queen, and California king. Amazon reviewers attest to the "heavenly" quality of this topper, and 23,000 shoppers have left five-star ratings. One reviewer enthused, "This is actually magically amazing… no more hot sleep and it's so comfortable." They finished off by saying that the mattress pad is so cozy that it's "as if I bought another bed." Another reviewer jumped in, saying that it feels "like sleeping on a supportive cloud." A third called it "a must for luxury sleep," adding that they bought it to "give our memory foam mattress a hotel-like makeover." With a price tag under $35, luxury has never been more affordable. Grab your own Leisure Town Mattress Pad while it's on super sale at Amazon."