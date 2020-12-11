This Cooling Mattress Topper Has Nearly 13,000 Five-Star Ratings from Hot Sleepers

If your mattress is in dire need of a replacement, a padded mattress topper could reinstill the level of comfort it’s lost — and at a fraction of the cost of buying a whole new mattress. Aside from an additional layer of support, some toppers also offer cooling features for hot sleepers, and if that’s what you’re in the market for, the Leisure Town Cooling Mattress Topper is one of the best options out there, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers.