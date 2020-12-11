This Cooling Mattress Topper Has Nearly 13,000 Five-Star Ratings from Hot Sleepers

If your mattress is in dire need of a replacement, a padded mattress topper could reinstill the level of comfort it’s lost — and at a fraction of the cost of buying a whole new mattress. Aside from an additional layer of support, some toppers also offer cooling features for hot sleepers, and if that’s what you’re in the market for, the Leisure Town Cooling Mattress Topper is one of the best options out there, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers.
The breathable topper has moisture-wicking technology to prevent overheating throughout the night. It’s made with a 100 percent hypoallergenic cotton alternative down fill that can be run through the wash (minor spills can easily be wiped down with a rag). The topper securely fastens onto mattresses up to 21 inches thick just like a fitted sheet and will stay put regardless of whether you toss and turn.
For a limited time, the popular mattress pad is available at a discount, with markdowns varying by size and color. For example, you can save 18 percent on queen sizes and up to 25 percent on both twin and king sizes. There’s even an additional coupon you can apply for select colors, furthering your savings.
Buy It! Leisure Town Cooling Mattress Topper, $39.90–$89.90; amazon.com
The topper has nearly 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and many of them agree it has noticeably improved their sleep. One reviewer claimed it added a “heavenly” touch to their bed, while another said it feels like “laying on a giant pillow.”
“I was losing precious sleep due to night sweats,” said a third shopper. “I had tried several other toppers with the hope that it would provide some cooling relief. THIS topper did the trick. Not only did it make my mattress even MORE cozy, it is considerably cooler to sleep on.”
“I took a chance on this pad because of the deep pocket measurements included in the description,” a different customer wrote. “Omg this thing is crazy amazing! The padding is amazingly thick, the fabric is so soft, and it has a nice cushion to it as well. I seriously marvel at the thing when I lay down at night or put new sheets on.”
The Leisure Town mattress pad is available in sizes from twin to California king on Amazon starting at just $40.