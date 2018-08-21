Get a First Look Inside LEGOLAND's Biggest Theme Park Yet—Opening in 2020

LEGOLAND has big plans for their new theme park.

The resort, which is set to open in Goshen, New York in 2020, unveiled a first look (through a lego model!) at the on-site hotel and the eight themed lands that will make up the 150-acre space. As LEGOLAND’s biggest-ever resort, the site will feature more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, which are all designed for kids ages 2-12.

Each of the lands is designed to transport you into a new world—all built from Lego bricks. Guests in the amusement park will begin in The Factory to kick off their LEGOLAND New York experience. This land will feature an arch as its landmark, along with a ride exclusive to the New York park called the Great Lego Adventure, where children travel through the steps of becoming a Lego Minifigure.

In Bricktopia, guests can build and test their own Lego creations and attempt to make a tower that won’t fall down on the Earthquake Table. This section will also feature the Stepping Stones Lego Instruments and the Imagination Celebration ride.

At Lego NINJAGO World, aspiring ninjas will go through the process of learning Spinjitzu, and guests will begin in training camp ahead of the NINJAGO ride where they will attempt to defeat the Great Devourer using only their hands.

Heartlake City is the land where LEGO characters Emma, Olivia, Stephanie, Andrea and Mia reside, and will feature an outdoor stage and a balloon ride to Pinefall Woods.

Lego City, on the other hand, will feature Minifigures, and children can become firefighters at the Rescue Academy or attend Lego driving school for an official LEGOLAND Driver’s License.

Knights’ Kingdom’s main landmark is the Lego Castle where children will receive the royal treatment as knights, princesses, wizards or dragons, and will feature a Dragon Rider School for young children who want to teach dragons to fly. It also features a family-friendly Dragon Coaster for kids who are seeking their first thrill experience.

At Pirate Shores, kids can get their water park fix on the Rogue Wave Riders or climb aboard a pirate ship riding through stormy seas.

Of course, no Legoland park would be complete without Miniland, which features cities built from Legos and interactive features for young builders. In New York’s Miniland, guests will see a Lego-built Statue of Liberty, Times Square and a moving subway.

While the amusement park is scheduled to only be open seasonally from spring to fall, the space will also feature a Legoland Hotel, which is expected to be open year-round, with each of the 250 rooms to be themed to a popular Lego toy.

“The LEGOLAND Hotel is an experience in itself,” LEGOLAND New York’s Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman says in a statement. “You’ll find a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children’s entertainment every night. It’s our way of extending the LEGOLAND experience creating treasured memories for families.”