LEGOLAND Announces New Lego Movie World with Three New Rides—Get a First Look Inside

LEGOLAND Florida just announced their biggest expansion ever.

On Tuesday, the theme park revealed their plans for Lego Movie World, which will open in Spring 2019 and feature three new attractions inspired by characters and themes from The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2.

“We’ve been hard at work, building brick-by-brick, to create state-of-the-art experiences that bring The Lego Movie to life,” Rex Jackson, general manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The first ride, called The Lego Movie: Masters of Flight, incorporates the triple-decker decker flying couch from the film, and takes guests on a theater-based virtual adventure through Bricksburg, where fans will interact with familiar and new faces like Sweet Mayhem, a character who debuts in the upcoming sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

RELATED: Get a First Look Inside LEGOLAND’s Biggest Theme Park Yet—Opening in 2020

Unikitty’s Disco Drop will be the land’s second ride opening, and will swoop guests to Cloud Cuckoo Land before dropping, spinning and bouncing them back down to earth while traveling along a rainbow, meant to mimic Unikitty’s many personalities.

WATCH THIS: Rob Kardashian Kicks Off His Birthday with Blac Chyna and Her Son at Legoland

The third attraction is called the Battle of Bricksburg, an interactive water ride where guests are challenged to stop aliens from invading and stealing Legos by spraying water at them.

LEGOLAND

RELATED: Lego Built a Human-Size House And You Could Spend the Night in It

Lego Movie World will also feature a space-themed playground, a character meet-and-greet experience in Emmet’s Super Suite, a Taco Tuesday Everyday restaurant, and The Awesome Shop for souvenirs.