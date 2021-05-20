LEGO Unveils First LGBTQ Set Called 'Everyone Is Awesome' Launching for Pride Month

The colorful LEGO set goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month

LEGO is celebrating Pride Month with all the colors of the rainbow!

On Wednesday, LEGO unveiled its first LGBTQ-themed set, named "Everyone is Awesome," that was "designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us," the company said in a statement.

The set, which goes on sale starting June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, features 11 monochrome minifigures each with their own individual hairstyles and rainbow color.

"I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," said designer Matthew Ashton. "Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

Lego Everyone is Awesome Pride set Credit: Lego

According to LEGO, the 346-piece model is about 4 inches tall with a depth of 5 inches. It will be available for $34.99 through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

Ashton, who is also vice president of design at LEGO, said that the "Everyone Is Awesome" set is a celebration to the LGBTQ community.