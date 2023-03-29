A $400 Robot Vacuum That 'Picks Up So Much' Is Only $100 at Amazon Today

If your spring cleaning checklist feels overwhelming, here's your chance to offload a time-consuming chore to a cleaning gadget that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.

Amazon slashed the price of the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner by 75 percent (yes, you read the number correctly!). With this deal, you can snag the device for just $100, a stellar price considering top-rated robot vacuums typically cost hundreds of dollars.

Equipped with 1,800 pascals of suction power and a brushless port, the vacuum is designed to clean hard floors and carpet, with little effort on your part. It has four cleaning modes — auto, spot, edge, and zigzag clean — along with built-in sensors to efficiently navigate throughout your home (and prevent the device from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs). Thanks to its slim 3-inch profile, the robot vacuum can glide under bulky pieces of furniture so you don't have to move heavy coffee tables or bed frames to keep every inch of your floors clean.

Amazon

For up to 100 minutes, the robot vacuum runs around your floors, sucking up everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. When its battery is low or the cleaning route is complete, the smart gadget automatically returns to its dock to recharge. You can control the vacuum with your smartphone using the Lefant app, allowing you to select modes and schedule cleaning times remotely.

More than 4,000 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some calling out its "good suction." One shopper raved that it "picks up so much," adding, "I cannot believe the small corners this thing can fit into!" Another customer shared, "The vacuum travels over thresholds into other rooms and gets under all my furniture."

For an easy way to keep your floors spotless, head to Amazon to pick up the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on major sale!

