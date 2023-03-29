A $400 Robot Vacuum That 'Picks Up So Much' Is Only $100 at Amazon Today

“I cannot believe the small corners this thing can fit into”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If your spring cleaning checklist feels overwhelming, here's your chance to offload a time-consuming chore to a cleaning gadget that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.

Amazon slashed the price of the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner by 75 percent (yes, you read the number correctly!). With this deal, you can snag the device for just $100, a stellar price considering top-rated robot vacuums typically cost hundreds of dollars.

Equipped with 1,800 pascals of suction power and a brushless port, the vacuum is designed to clean hard floors and carpet, with little effort on your part. It has four cleaning modes — auto, spot, edge, and zigzag clean — along with built-in sensors to efficiently navigate throughout your home (and prevent the device from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs). Thanks to its slim 3-inch profile, the robot vacuum can glide under bulky pieces of furniture so you don't have to move heavy coffee tables or bed frames to keep every inch of your floors clean.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

For up to 100 minutes, the robot vacuum runs around your floors, sucking up everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. When its battery is low or the cleaning route is complete, the smart gadget automatically returns to its dock to recharge. You can control the vacuum with your smartphone using the Lefant app, allowing you to select modes and schedule cleaning times remotely.

More than 4,000 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some calling out its "good suction." One shopper raved that it "picks up so much," adding, "I cannot believe the small corners this thing can fit into!" Another customer shared, "The vacuum travels over thresholds into other rooms and gets under all my furniture."

For an easy way to keep your floors spotless, head to Amazon to pick up the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on major sale!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This 'Flowy Yet Flattering' Dress While It's on Sale for as Little as $31
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara with 224,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Inexpensive It's Hard to Believe'
Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Chrissy Teigen Tried a Korean Corn Dog While Wearing a Coatigan, the Perfect Hybrid Jacket for Spring
Related Articles
What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 9 Amazon Products That Declutter and Organize Their Lives
PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers with Arthritis Say This Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Is 'Easy to Maneuver' — and It's on Sale
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
A Set of Bed Pillows That Feels Like a 'Heavenly Cloud' Is on Sale for $22 at Amazon
Slevoo Air Purifier
An Air Purifier That 'Completely Eliminates' Odors Is 50% Off at Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Tout
Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Lint Roller Picks Up, and It's on Sale for $20 at Amazon
Casper Sleep Original Pillow for Sleeping, Standard, White
This Casper Pillow Provides 'the Perfect Balance of Support and Softness,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Now
Mellanni Twin Sheet Set - Iconic Collection Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases
These Top-Rated Sheets 'Stay Cool All Night,' and They Have Double Discounts at Amazon
Bissell Steam Mop Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon
amazon-furniture-deals-tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon This Month — Up to 67% Off
Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
A Shark Stick Vacuum That Users Call a 'Beast' Is on Sale for Just $200 Today
Romantic Floral Decor Pieces roundup
13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50
Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
'Nothing Sticks' to These Top-Rated Silicone Cooking Utensils, and a 5-Piece Set Is Just $22 at Amazon
Tineco Pure ONE X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Better Than Any Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
BOSHENG Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Genuinely Impressed' by This Handy Mop and Bucket — and It's on Sale
spring cleaning deals TOUT
Amazon Has Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — and Discounts Go Up to 75% Off
Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases
These 'Heavenly' Cooling Pillowcases Are on Sale for Just $5 Apiece