Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of Three Robot Vacuums by Up to 65% — but Only for Today

"This vacuum has improved my quality of life," one of over 3,000 five-star reviewers shared. "With a dog and cat who constantly shed, I was sick of sweeping or vacuuming every other day. I turn this thing on once a day and walk away. It never gets stuck or clogged and all I have to do is dump the little bin when it's done. No cutting nasty hairballs out of the brush; no more wasted hours just to keep fuzzballs off my feet."