Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of Three Robot Vacuums by Up to 65% — but Only for Today
Although robot vacuum cleaners have proven to be invaluable — after all, the devices clean your house without you having to lift a finger — these beloved appliances can often run you a few hundred dollars. Luckily, Amazon's Deal of the Day includes three top robot vacuums that have been slashed by up to 65 percent, but only until the end of the day.
The most inexpensive option is the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is priced at just $120. The device is capable of vacuuming and mopping at the same time, and comes complete with four cleaning modes and suction power of up to 2,000 pascals. A set of infrared sensors prevent the robot from bumping into obstacles or accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs, while its super thin body can easily glide under the bed and couch to pick up any unseen dirt and hair.
"This vacuum has improved my quality of life," one of over 3,000 five-star reviewers shared. "With a dog and cat who constantly shed, I was sick of sweeping or vacuuming every other day. I turn this thing on once a day and walk away. It never gets stuck or clogged and all I have to do is dump the little bin when it's done. No cutting nasty hairballs out of the brush; no more wasted hours just to keep fuzzballs off my feet."
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
For a model with a few more bells and whistles, consider the Lefant U180 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is just $160. This 2-in-1 model can vacuum and mop thanks to its dual-edge brushes, a main rolling brush, and a removable mop pad. The device boasts a suction power of up to 2,200 pascals and can run for 150 minutes before heading back to its charging dock. Plus, it can be controlled via the Lefant Life app, where you can schedule cleanings and change cleaning modes at the press of a button.
"This device has helped me out so much," one user said. "I have carpet and tile floors and it does a great job on both. I can't imagine my life without it now! I don't know what took me so long to hop on this robot vacuum train but I'm so glad I finally did."
Buy It! Lefant U180 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $159.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
The final robot vacuum on sale is the Lefant F1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which has been slashed by $170. This model is designed with the highest suction power — up to 4,000 pascals! — easily picking up pet hair, crumbs, debris, and more. Thanks to its slim design and short height, the device can move under bulky pieces of furniture without getting stuck. Plus it features an extra-large dustbin, so it can collect even more dirt during every run.
Buy It! Lefant F1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
These discounts will only last through the end of the day, so head to Amazon as soon as possible to snag these Lefant robot vacuum cleaners for up to 65 percent off.
