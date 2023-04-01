This $400 Robot Vacuum Reviewers Prefer Over Roombas Is on Sale for $110 Right Now

Tired of lugging out the bulky, heavy vacuum to get all that house cleaning done? It might be time to ditch the device and upgrade to a robot vacuum.



Hands-free vacuums take the effort and hassle out of the mundane daily household chore and give you more time to tend to other projects, like the leaning tower of laundry that needs to be folded. And, right now, the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner M210P is on sale for $110 — a whopping $290 off its original price.

The robot vacuum can clean a variety of surfaces, including hardwood floors and carpets, with its two side brushes and high suction power of up to 2,200 pascals. With a 120-minute run time, the vacuum tackles dust, crumbs, and pet hair with "great pickup power," according to one shopper, and can easily maneuver its way around bed frames, baseboards, and larger areas in the home.



It has multiple cleaning modes, including wall cleaning, schedule cleaning, and manual control direction, which can be used to clean a variety of messes, and when it's time to empty, the one-click dustbin easily releases the dirt into the trash to prevent unwanted clogs and backups. Plus, the robot has built-in infrared sensors that can sense obstacles too, so it will avoid falling down stairs or getting stuck in tight spaces. When the battery runs out, the robot vacuum will automatically navigate back to the charging station where it'll power up for the next use.

Plus, the vacuum connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and WiFi and can be controlled with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to make operations easier. On the Lefant app, you can see where your robot is in the house and view a real-time cleaning map for your home.

Users are impressed with the device too, as it's garnered more than 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom say it works "better than a Roomba." One shopper said they are "officially done with Roomba," as "this unit is a fraction of the price and works very well," while another customer wrote, "This product worked great and picked up a ridiculous amount of dog hair."

An additional shopper said they have "never had such clean floors" until this "amazing" vacuum came along. They added, "This little guy is great at navigating obstacles… easily [moves] over rugs and door thresholds. [Its] mapping and ability to get into tight spaces is great; [it] covers every spot [it] can fit."

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to make household chores easier, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner M210P while it's on sale now.

