This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is 52% Off Right Now — and Shoppers Say Their Floors 'Have Never Been Cleaner'

Housecleaning can be exhausting and time-consuming, especially when it comes to mundane chores such as vacuuming and mopping. So, instead of tiring yourself out, it's time to let a robot vacuum do all the work.

Right now, you can grab the Lefant M210B Robot-Vacuum Mop Combo for 52 percent off at Amazon, which brings the sale price down to just $96.

The robot vacuum comes with a 500-milliliter dust bin, which means you can go longer between emptying the vacuum, and a built-in cloth mop to complete the mopping function without needing a water tank. Equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power, the device has five brushes that work together to suck up dust, animal hair, and dirt lying around on your carpets and hardwood surfaces — with little effort on your part.

Thanks to the built-in anti-drop sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down stairs, or falling off a ledge. It can be controlled via the SharkClean app, which lets you schedule cleaning times, or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, the robot runs up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and it's designed to clean spaces as big as 1,100 square feet.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it "very efficient" and saying that it makes "cleaning up a breeze."

"I have four dogs who shed a ton and a toddler who is constantly dropping food and this has been a game-changer," wrote one five-star reviewer, who added, "I highly recommend ordering if you're on the edge about it. You won't regret it." Another shopper simply stated, "I wish I had bought one sooner."

An additional reviewer explained that before buying the robot vacuum and mop combo, they would sweep and mop their floors weekly, unaware of how filthy their floors still were. "Now, I just run this baby every night, and I haven't swept in three weeks," they shared. "My floors have never been cleaner."

