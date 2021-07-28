The Robot Vacuum Mop That Shoppers Call a 'Serious Upgrade' from a Roomba Is 72% Off on Amazon
You can always count on Amazon to find a good vacuum deal, but it's not often that the site offers a discount as large as the one on this under-the-radar robot model that's a whopping 72 percent off.
The Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum and Mop is just $110 on Amazon right now from its original $400 price tag. It's fairly new to Amazon; according to price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, it just launched in April. Despite its short time on the site, the vacuum has accumulated over 140 positive four- and five-star ratings. The slim model is being praised by shoppers for how well it cleans and leaves floors spotless — even if your home is a "giant hairball tumbleweed" thanks to multiple pets.
The Lefant vacuum works on hard floors and low pile carpets, has a runtime of an hour and 40 minutes, can cover approximately 1,100 square feet, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a small body design (which shoppers appreciate compared to other bulkier options) which makes it great for thoroughly cleaning around tight spaces and reaching under furniture. You can convert the vacuum into a mop with the additional purchase of mop attachments for $30.
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $110.49 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lefant M120 Robot Vacuum Mop Accessories, $29.99; amazon.com
Customers say that "for the price, you can't go wrong" with the vacuum, and love it so much, they're rating it "100 stars." Compared to a Roomba, a handful of shoppers prefer the Lefant model and call it a ″serious upgrade″ due to being quieter and not "roaming around randomly."
"This robot is very intelligent," one shopper wrote. "It does not get stuck underneath [the] sofa and dining table, it always knows its way out, and also goes to the charging deck when [it's] done cleaning. I have assigned [a] time for day and night cleaning and I couldn't be more relieved... It is a life saver."
With savings so big, the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum and Mop is bound to go out of stock — so grab yours for $110 while you still can.
