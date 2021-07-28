The Robot Vacuum Mop That Shoppers Call a 'Serious Upgrade' from a Roomba Is 72% Off on Amazon

The Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum and Mop is just $110 on Amazon right now from its original $400 price tag. It's fairly new to Amazon; according to price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, it just launched in April. Despite its short time on the site, the vacuum has accumulated over 140 positive four- and five-star ratings. The slim model is being praised by shoppers for how well it cleans and leaves floors spotless — even if your home is a "giant hairball tumbleweed" thanks to multiple pets.