The Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Call a 'Serious Upgrade' from a Roomba Is 59% Off at Amazon
If you're constantly dragging out a clunky upright vacuum to clean your floors, it's a great time to offload the chore to a robot vacuum cleaner.
Right now, the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 59 percent off at Amazon. Equipped with 1,800 pascals of suction power, it vacuums dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris from hardwood and low-pile carpet — with little effort on your part.
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $111.77 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
The device has a slim profile, so it can easily get to those dusty, hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. And with anti-drop and anti-collision sensors, it won't fall off stairs or bump into walls. The device also has a silicone scraper that helps prevent it from scratching floors.
For a custom clean throughout your home, use the Lefant app to choose from four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean. You can schedule cleanings and change its direction with the app or the remote control that comes with the vacuum.
You have the option of hands-free cleaning, too since the vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. When connected to either device, you can start and stop the vacuum with your voice.
Thanks to a 500-milliliter dustbin and a 100-minute runtime, the vacuum can do some serious cleaning before it needs to be emptied out or recharged. Even better, when its battery is low or its cleaning cycle is done, it'll automatically return to its charging dock.
More than 2,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, citing the "quiet" vacuum's "impressive" suction power. "We are blown away by how much it picks up!" one reviewer wrote, adding, "we had no idea our floors were so dirty."
Customers even compare it to pricer models from other brands, with one calling it a "serious upgrade" from their Roomba.
Head to Amazon to save $158 on the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends!
