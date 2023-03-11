A $260 Robot Vacuum That 'Takes the Work Out of Cleaning' Is on Sale for Just $89 at Amazon

Vacuum cleaners can quickly cost you a few hundreds of dollars — but you don't have to spend that kind of money to score a powerful, reliable device.

In fact, right now you can snag the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 66 percent off at Amazon. This robot vacuum boasts a slim diameter and 3-inch height, allowing it to easily glide under bulky pieces of furniture without taking up much space. Its brushless suction design allows dirt and hair to go directly into the dustbin — without getting tangled around the brush. Users can choose from four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean, all of which can be chosen directly from the Lefant app.

You'll even be able to connect the device to an assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control it with the sound of your voice. It's also outfitted with infrared sensors that can automatically detect walls, stairs, and other obstacles. Once it's fully charged, the robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging dock.

Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $88.88 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "better than name brand vacuums." One user said, "We have two Great Danes and three cats and this is by far the best robot we have ever owned," while another wrote: "You really don't realize how much pet hair and dirt is hiding under things until you see what this picks up."

A third reviewer added: "I don't know how we lived all of these years without this vacuum cleaner! It takes the work out of cleaning and brings a whole new meaning to the word multitasking." They further explained that "it has added so much to my family's quality of life," explaining that it "glides underneath our furniture and does a fabulous job." They finished off by enthusing, "It really is vacuum magic!"

Head to Amazon to get the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 66 percent off.

