Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Roombas for This Robot Vacuum That's Under $100 Right Now

If you've long grown tired of dragging out the upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean the house, it's about time you upgraded to a robot vacuum. And while these smart devices can easily run you a few hundred dollars, you won't have to spend that kind of money thanks to this deal: Amazon has slashed the price on the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's under $100.
The robot vacuum cleaner boasts up to 1,800 pascals of strong suction power, picking up pet hair, dirt, dust, and crumbs with ease. Choose from four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean from the smart app, which lets you schedule cleaning times and manage the direction of the robot. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control it via voice commands. The robot will run for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging station.
Thanks to a set of anti-collision infrared sensors, the robot vacuum can see its surroundings in 360 degrees, preventing it from bumping into obstacles or tumbling down a flight of stairs. It's also very slim, since it's constructed with a height of 2.8 inches, which allows the vacuum to easily glide under the bed and other bulky pieces of furniture to grab dust that otherwise would have been impossible to reach.
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade" and "outstanding." Another shopper puts it simply: "I wish I had gotten this years ago."
"Some of the excellent reviews sold me on this little vacuum, and I am very happy with it," one five-star reviewer shared. "We had vinyl floor installed and have two cats and a short-haired shedding dog, so this little device has its work cut out for it. First time we used it was just after sweeping our new floors. When it finished, we were shocked to see how much more dust and hair it had picked up!"
"I owned a Roomba a couple of years back and I ended up throwing it away," another user wrote. "It was very noisy, bulky, heavy, and kept getting stuck. I paid about 300 [dollars] for it so I was very hesitant to get another one. However, this little robot has truly surprised me. The noise is minimum, it is small and light, which enables it to get unstuck on its own. I bought it mainly to pick up my dog's fine hair and every time I have used it it comes back with the filter full, which is super easy to clean. Definitely worth the money!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $99.99 before this deal disappears for good.
