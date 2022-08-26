Deal Alert! This 'Dynamite' Robot Vacuum with 3,800+ Five-Star Ratings Is 47% Off at Amazon

No matter how many hacks you learn for scrubbing the tub or transforming the floors, it always feels like a pain to clean. It is a necessity you simply can't avoid, but there's one way to make it a little easier: Invest in a robot vacuum cleaner that's designed to do the work for you.

Right now, the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 47 percent off at Amazon, putting its final price at under $100. The robot vacuum cleaner is buoyed by both a strong motor and powerful suction that are able to pick up all the pet hair, dirt, and debris littered around the house.

Users can choose from four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean. Plus, the small device measures just under 3 inches tall, so it can easily glide under furniture that would otherwise be hard to move.

Thanks to a set of anti-collision and infrared sensors, the robot vacuum won't get stuck in corners or accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. And you can have it run whenever you want, even if you're not home, because you can simply set schedules and control it directly from the app on your smartphone. The robot vacuum will run for up to 100 minutes before it automatically heads back to its charging station.

Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $88.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Over 3,800 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that they're "gobsmacked" by its power. Others call it "dynamite" and write that they "use it twice a day."

One user said, "I plugged my new housekeeper in and he sucked up everything," while another shared: "I run this almost every night and the amount of hair it picks up is honestly disgusting."

A different five-star reviewer explained that they have four cats and therefore run the vacuum "twice a week" throughout their house. They wrote that "it works great on everything" and added: "I was amazed at how much hair and dust it got up, especially underneath things I couldn't get to — like my bed or dresser."

Head to Amazon to get the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 47 percent off.

