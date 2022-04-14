Amazon Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum an 'Upgrade' from a Roomba — and It's 59% Off
While spring cleaning essentials often call for the likes of steam mops and cordless vacuum cleaners, sometimes it's nice not to have to do the heavy lifting yourself. That's why you should opt for a robot vacuum cleaner — which does all the work for you.
Start with the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and right now it's 59 percent off at Amazon. The vacuum cleaner measures in at just 3 inches high, allowing it to easily glide under the bed, sofa, and other bulky pieces of furniture to pick up all the dirt you didn't even know was there. Thanks to a strong suction (up to 1,800 pascals of power!) the vacuum easily picks up dirt, pet hair, debris, and crumbs. You'll be able to choose from four cleaning modes, auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean, all of which can be selected from the Lefant app.
The robot vacuum has built-in anti-collision and infrared sensors, preventing it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs or colliding into obstacles. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock.
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $111.77 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
The robot vacuum has earned over 2,200 five-star ratings, with some shoppers calling it an "upgrade" from a Roomba while others note that it "works as well" as more expensive robot vacuum models. Another user put it simply: "My house has never felt cleaner."
One reviewer shared that this robot vacuum "surprised" them, explaining that they had previously owned Roombas. They noted that "it picks up quite a bit of dust and dirt on my bare floors and fringeless area rugs," and also explained that the cleaning functions are more "effective" than other comparable devices. Plus, they also wrote: "Getting into and under tight places makes this an invaluable little helper."
Head to Amazon to get the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 59 percent off.
- The Best-Selling Passport Wallet on Amazon Comes with a Vaccine Card Holder — and It's on Sale for Under $10
- Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum an 'Upgrade' from a Roomba — and It's 59% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Portable Vacuum a 'Must-Have for Every Household'