Even Roomba Lovers Are Impressed by This Robot Vacuum — and It's Under $100 at Amazon

"We recently put hardwood floors in our bedroom and have a yellow Lab," one five-star reviewer shares. "Needless to say, hair builds up regardless of how much we sweep. This model was on sale on Prime Day so I ordered one. At first I watched it and was concerned it wouldn't get in some of the corners, but I let it go and when it stopped, the room looked great. All the corners were done, under the bed, everywhere it could reach. It is small enough to get in lots of tight spots. I was so impressed, I took advantage of the sale and bought another one."