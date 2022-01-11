This Sleek LED Lamp Is Just 1 Inch Wide and Instantly Creates a Cozy Ambience

Like the color-changing Philips Lightstrips, you've probably seen these corner lamps on Instagram, Youtube, or TikTok even if you haven't realized it. When the Tacahe Corner Floor Lamp is off it is usually not even noticeable — what you'll see is a 1 inch wide, 56 inch tall piece of white or black metal. The legs for the lamp are two pieces of 15.7 inch metal that sit flat on the floor at 90 degrees.