This Sleek LED Lamp Is Just 1 Inch Wide and Instantly Creates a Cozy Ambience
The right lighting can completely transform the ambience, vibe, and aesthetic of a room. The problem is that installing or changing overhead lighting is a time consuming and arduous commitment, and adding lamps to a room can take over too much precious floor space. The solution, according to social media and Amazon shoppers, is a 1 inch wide LED corner floor lamp.
Like the color-changing Philips Lightstrips, you've probably seen these corner lamps on Instagram, Youtube, or TikTok even if you haven't realized it. When the Tacahe Corner Floor Lamp is off it is usually not even noticeable — what you'll see is a 1 inch wide, 56 inch tall piece of white or black metal. The legs for the lamp are two pieces of 15.7 inch metal that sit flat on the floor at 90 degrees.
Buy It! Tacahe Corner Floor Lamp, $74.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
It's basically the sleekest lamp you'll ever come across. The cozy atmosphere-creating and vibe-changing effects of the lamp come from the LED lighting. Each lamp comes with a remote control with a power button, a spin dial to pick any color across the color wheel, buttons to flip through standard options (red, blue, pink, etc), and brightness control. There are also settings that allow for pulsing light, gradient light, and more.
There are countless versions of this lamp on Amazon and beyond, but the Tacahe is among the highest rated, sleekest, and most customizable. Among the 500 plus five star-ratings, happy reviewers repeatedly mention responsive customer service, how easy it is to build, and how precisely you can set the ambience and mood of a room. As one happy Amazon reviewer summed up, "I love that it's a corner lamp. I ordered the white so it would blend into the wall, and it looks really good. [I] almost don't notice it until it's all lit up. Super easy to assemble." Quickly and affordably transform your home with the $74.39 Tacahe Lamp on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Sleek LED Lamp Is Just 1 Inch Wide and Instantly Creates a Cozy Ambience
- This Dog Diaper Bag Makes Traveling with Pets Way Easier, and Users Say It's 'So Worth the Money'
- Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by How Great Their Homes Smell After Using This Levoit Air Purifier
- Even Housekeepers Rave About This Shark Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon