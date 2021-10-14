Why HGTV Star Leanne Ford's New Crate & Barrel Line Includes an Homage to Diane Keaton

The Restored by the Fords designer just released a new collection of furniture filled with sentimental connections to friends and family

For her latest line of furniture with Crate & Barrel, Leanne Ford sprinkled in plenty of Easter eggs for family, friends — and a special celebrity!

The Restored by the Fords designer, who's latest release with the retailer dropped this month, opened up to PEOPLE about the way she's giving a nod to loved ones in the line.

"Believe me, I love what I do for a living. I love creating, I love designing furniture and pieces, I love helping people love their homes. But what I love even more than that is my people. My family, my friends," says the HGTV star, who welcomed her first child, daughter Ever, 2, in 2019 with her husband Erik.

She adds, "I have such a happy, lucky life, filled with so much fun and so many giggles. And everything I do is an ode to those around me. In everything I do I want to help others feel the love too!"

Fans of Restored and its spinoff Home Again with the Fords may notice the line includes a few nods to her co-star and brother Steve: There's the Stevie pitcher and a set of Stevie disco ball Christmas ornaments. "It's my nickname for my big brother. In fact if you listen carefully, you can hear me call him that sometimes on our HGTV shows!" explains Leanne, who has also appeared on Rock the Block and A Very Brady Renovation.

Of the ornaments, she notes, "We both share a serious love for disco balls." The sparkling accessories even pop up as permanent decor in the rooms she designs

The Ever sofa (below) and bed also have an obvious family tie, being named for her little girl.

"I named the classic and cozy sofa after her [for the last collection] and it was such a hit that I got to evolve the shape, style and fabrics into my dream bed," she says.

Another family member, her beloved late dog Tom, also gets a piece in his honor.

"This table was named after my three-legged dog, Tom Ford. What a legend he was," she says of the Tom coffee table, which appropriately also has a tripod base.

Leanne clarifies of his shared name with the famed fashion designer, "I didn't actually name him that. His name was Tom when I got him. I still remember my friend saying to me that day, 'You do realize your dogs name is Tom Ford, right?' He carried it well. He was quite the debonair little pup. I had him for 17 years and he went everywhere with me."

The most unexpected homage in the line, however, isn't for a member of the family, but a new — and famous! — friend.

The Annie cabinet is "named after my love for Annie Hall, of course! Which we all know now really was just a love for Diane Keaton," says Leanne of the actress and fellow interior design enthusiast, who she feels is a kindred spirit and, she's been told, her celebrity doppelgänger.

"I can't believe I actually met her a couple of years ago at her book launch party and the first thing she said to me was, 'Oh, you're cute!' to which I replied, 'Well that's because I look like you.' It was a very happy moment for me. I'm still wondering why she hasn't invited me over some red wine on ice yet!"