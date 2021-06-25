The singer got hands-on — and busted a move! — on HGTV's Celebrity IOU alongside hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes Renovates Her Longtime Friend and Counselor's Home: 'I Had the Best Time'

LeAnn Rimes knows how to make demolition fun!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the 38-year-old singer lets loose as she helps to renovate her longtime friend and counselor Roger's kitchen into an indoor/outdoor culinary and entertaining showplace.

Rimes credits Roger with pulling her through a very dark time in her life, saying in the episode that he's more like family than a friend.

"Roger always takes care of everyone around him and always puts others first," she explained. "He has helped so many people. I think it would be really beautiful to give him a space that brightens his life because he's brightened so many people's lives. That would be special."

Getting down to business on the HGTV series alongside hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, the opening of the clip (above) finds the "How Do I Live" singer showing off her toned arms to the brothers. "I had to dress the part," Rimes jokes.

As Drew teases Jonathan for his own look, Jonathan uses a pair of scissors to cut his brother's shirt, much to the surprise of the home improvement star. "I look more like a hillbilly," he quips before Jonathan continues to tease him, saying, "I've never seen Jonathan look so sexy."

Rimes, along with the Property Brothers stars then begin to get to work with the musician helping to take apart the room piece by piece.

"I had the best time with demo," she declares in the minute-long clip. "And to actually see how much space they have to work with, I think it's gonna be so beautiful."

With more space now at his disposal, Jonathan then starts to bust a move, asking Rimes if she has ever been able to dance in the room before. "No, but this," Rimes says as she begins to dance around, failing to moonwalk in her work boots.

Now in its second season, Celebrity IOU gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan, 41, previously told PEOPLE.

"The renovations [on Celebrity IOU] are so unique because they're so rooted in this deep history that the celebrities have with these different people," added Drew. "That's what's always exciting to me, to hear these stories and see a different side of these celebrities."