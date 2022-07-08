Leaked Invoice Reportedly Details Boris Johnson's $240,000 Home Makeover, Including a $8,400 Rug

A £3,675 ($4,419) drinks trolley similar to the one owned by ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev is among the items listed in the invoice obtained by The Independent

A U.K. newspaper has the receipts on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's costly decorating project at his and wife Carrie Johnson's Downing Street home.

The Independent reports that it obtained a leaked copy of the invoice estimate for furniture and decor purchases as well as painting and other projects, totaling more than £200,000 or about $240,000.

The estimate was sent to the Cabinet Office in early 2020, but the budget only allows for £30,000 annually to renovate the PM's official Downing Street flat, according to the newspaper.

According to the outlet, members of the Conservative Party "secretly funded" the project until the scandal was uncovered and Johnson was told to pay it back from his own funds.

The revamp at 11 Downing Street has already been dubbed "Wallpapergate" by the British press, due to a previously disclosed report that said the Johnsons were installing "hand-crafted" wallpaper that cost £840 or about $1,010 per roll.

Among other pricey add-ons itemized in the invoice by interior designer Lulu Lytle of Soane Britain are a £3,675 ($4,419) drinks trolley similar to the one owned by ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, two sofas totaling more than £15,000 ($18,036), a £6,000 ($7,214) lamp, a £7,000 ($8,424) rug, and a £500 ($601.23) kitchen table cloth.

Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, makes a resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Johnson's resignation on Thursday was also said to be clouded by another scandal: "Partygate," in which 16 social gatherings were found to have taken place in Downing Street during a 20-month period of various levels of COVID-related lockdowns in England.