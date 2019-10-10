Lea Michele Has Listed Her 'Healing' L.A. Home for $3.15 Million, 7 Months After Tying the Knot

Image zoom Gentl and Hyers

Lea Michele is ready to say goodbye to the chic L.A. home she once described as “healing.”

The 33-year-old Glee alum has listed her secluded four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon for $3.15 million with Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland. The realtor previously held the property as a pocket listing, asking $3.35 million.

For four years, the 3,163-square-foot home had served as a bachelorette pad for the star, who purchased it back in 2015 for just under $3 million. Now, seven months after her wedding to fashion executive Zandy Reich in March, it seems she’s ready to start anew.

Back in 2016, Michele gave InStyle an in-depth look at the charming home — which was originally built in 1957 — for their Home & Design issue, showing off all the work she put into customizing it with the help of interior designer and fashion stylist Estee Stanley. The entire home was decorated using a neutral color palette, giving it a chic, yet timeless, aesthetic.

“Some of my records were passed down to me from my parents, but the Barbras and Judys are mine,” Michele tells InStyle in their Home & Design issue, referring of course, to her array of records from legends Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. “Obviously, anytime I can go to a record store, if I find a Barbra, I take it.”

Michele grew up in the Bronx with her parents Edith and Marc listening to greats like Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson and Queen and snacking on, “paninis with sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella,” but she’s come a long way from her New York roots (although she still has a chic guest suite for Edith and Marc to crash at in L.A.).

“I was swimming in my pool the other day thinking, ‘If you had told me years ago that I, a girl from the Bronx, would someday live in this beautiful home … it really is the greatest blessing,’” Michele says.

The Scream Queens actress’s charming four-bedroom house was decorated with the help of interior designer Estee Stanley, featuring floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, a marble bar where she eats breakfast each day, and a consistent airy aesthetic.

The best feature of all: it’s tucked just far enough away from the bustle of Hollywood, which, she says, “became very suffocating for me, with all the tour buses around.”

Michele adds, “I fell in love with this place the minute I saw it, just being so far from people and really being in nature and in the mountains. It’s spacious and you see so much green. This house is healing.”

The expansive kitchen, chic dining area and cozy living room, combined with a gym and expansive outdoor space with a saltwater pool, make this the ultimate getaway for the actress, who’s perfectly content lounging at her tranquil retreat.

“I’m a homebody,” she says. “I’m not a party girl. I’ve never been that. Trust me, I love to go out and share a nice bottle of wine with some friends over a delicious meal, but my perfect night is at home with people I love.”

According to the home’s listing, the property comes complete with amenities like a dance studio, art studio, library, walk-in closet, guest suite and more.

“A serene canyon views and complete privacy on a private cul-de-sac,” the description reads. “This is truly an oasis and a respite from city life.”