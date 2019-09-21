Le Creuset Just Launched the Cutest New Line of Pumpkin-Theme Cookware—Starting at Only $15

Image zoom

It’s officially the time of year when everything from lattes to face masks suddenly becomes pumpkin-flavored or scented. So it should come as no surprise that French cookware brand Le Creuset recently unveiled an entire collection of stoneware designed to look like the seasonal gourd.

Perfect for serving Halloween candy in style, setting an elegant Thanksgiving tablescape, or baking up an entire meal, the Le Creuset pumpkin collection includes full-size and petite pumpkin-shape cocottes—the lidded stoneware the brand is known for—along with serving dishes available in both orange and cream colors. The cocottes are made of the brand’s traditional enameled cast-iron material. The durable design prevents damage to the dish while remaining shock-resistant—meaning you can easily transfer the cookware from the oven to the fridge without worrying about it cracking.

Equally durable, the stoneware serving dishes are safe to use in the microwave, oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher. They feature a glazed interior for easy, non-stick cleanup and will maintain an even temperature when baking. Plus, they’re adorable fall decorations no matter how you use them.

The pumpkin collection starts at just $15 for a 5-inch dish that can be used to serve your favorite seasonal snacks. The cocottes are a bit more expensive, with the petite size (about 6 inches wide) going for $30 and the full-sized cocotte, which holds 2-1/4 quarts, originally listed for $235. However, the larger Le Creuset pumpkin stoneware is currently on sale for $150 (a 36 % discount), making this the best time to invest in high-quality cookware for all of your fall entertaining.

