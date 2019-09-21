Le Creuset Just Launched the Cutest New Line of Pumpkin-Theme Cookware—Starting at Only $15

Stock up on the seasonal cookware before Thanksgiving.

By Christie Calucchia
September 21, 2019 09:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s officially the time of year when everything from lattes to face masks suddenly becomes pumpkin-flavored or scented. So it should come as no surprise that French cookware brand Le Creuset recently unveiled an entire collection of stoneware designed to look like the seasonal gourd.

Perfect for serving Halloween candy in style, setting an elegant Thanksgiving tablescape, or baking up an entire meal, the Le Creuset pumpkin collection includes full-size and petite pumpkin-shape cocottes—the lidded stoneware the brand is known for—along with serving dishes available in both orange and cream colors. The cocottes are made of the brand’s traditional enameled cast-iron material. The durable design prevents damage to the dish while remaining shock-resistant—meaning you can easily transfer the cookware from the oven to the fridge without worrying about it cracking.

Equally durable, the stoneware serving dishes are safe to use in the microwave, oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher. They feature a glazed interior for easy, non-stick cleanup and will maintain an even temperature when baking. Plus, they’re adorable fall decorations no matter how you use them.

The pumpkin collection starts at just $15 for a 5-inch dish that can be used to serve your favorite seasonal snacks. The cocottes are a bit more expensive, with the petite size (about 6 inches wide) going for $30 and the full-sized cocotte, which holds 2-1/4 quarts, originally listed for $235. However, the larger Le Creuset pumpkin stoneware is currently on sale for $150 (a 36 % discount), making this the best time to invest in high-quality cookware for all of your fall entertaining.

Buy It! Le Creuset Petite Pumpkin Dish, $15

Buy It! Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish, $25

Buy It! Le Creuset Petite Pumpkin Cocotte, $30

Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte, $150 (originally $235)

This article originally appeared on Better Homes & Gardens.
Advertisement

Popular in Home

All Topics in Home

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.