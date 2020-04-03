Image zoom Le Creuset

If you’ve been spending more time indoors due to social distancing, you’ve likely considered starting a cooking project or two. From warm, fresh-baked bread to big batches of hearty stews, recipes offer a welcome distraction and yummy sustenance. And here’s an even bigger incentive to upgrade your cooking game: Le Creuset just slashed the prices of its high-quality cookware up to 50 percent off.

While the cult-favorite French brand typically hosts in-person Factory-to-Table sales in cities like Dallas, Charleston, and Charlotte, this year it’s brought the deep discounts online for the first time ever. Everything from Dutch ovens and baking dishes to enameled skillets are up to 50 percent off at lecreuset.com. The flash sale even includes exclusive discounts on limited-edition products, including pieces typically reserved for the Le Creuset vault.

Not to overstate it, but this sale is a big deal. While Le Creuset’s famed Dutch oven typically retails for $402, you can get it for just $252. And if you’re missing your favorite cafe while social distancing, this colorful French press makes coffees, espressos, and cappuccinos and is 50 percent off. What’s more, orders over $99 qualify for free shipping.

We combed through the entire and found six must-haves. Scroll down to check them out, or head here to shop the full sale. But don’t wait — certain colors and styles are selling fast!

Image zoom Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset 8-Quart Oval Dutch Oven in Palm, $252 (orig. $420); lecreuset.com

Image zoom Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill in Honey, $111 (orig. $185); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset French Press in Flame, $25 (orig. $50); lecreuset.com

Image zoom Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Cream and Sugar set in Truffle, $31 (orig. $62); lecreuset.com

Image zoom Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Deviled Egg Platter in Soleil, $25 (orig. $50); lecreuset.com

Image zoom Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset 2-Quart Heritage Square Dish in Cerise, $21 (orig. $42); lecreuset.com

