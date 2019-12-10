Here’s Where to Buy Those Limited-Edition Ombre Le Creuset Dutch Ovens for Way Less

Image zoom

Cookware powerhouse Le Creuset is notoriously expensive, but devoted followers know it’s worth the investment. Not only does the brand produce high-quality kitchen essentials, but it also makes them look beautiful enough to keep on display. And whenever it goes on sale, it’s worth stocking up.

Take Le Creuset’s limited-edition ombre collection, for instance. The line includes the brand’s wildly popular Dutch ovens in various gradient hues like blue, gray, and pink for a colorful effect. They’re as fun to look at as they are to cook with, and we recently found them for 20 percent off at Nordstrom Rack.

The 4.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven is designed to evenly distribute heat while locking in moisture, which is perfect for preparing a winter roast or one-pot meal. It has ergonomic handles designed to give you a secure grip, as well as a heat-resistant knob on the no-slide lid for easy handling.

The cookware features a chip- and stain-resistant interior enamel material that’s easy to clean. Even the exterior is made to avoid cracking or dulling over time. And if you’re wondering how it compares to other cast iron Dutch ovens, it’s the lightest weight per quart of any premium cast iron cookware.

You can use these Dutch ovens on the stovetop or in the oven at temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to make everything from bread to soup to enchiladas. And while you might think they’d be a pain to clean, they’re actually dishwasher-safe.

When Le Creuset’s signature items go on sale it’s kind of a big deal, so you’ll want to get in on these savings. The Dutch ovens typically go for $320, but right now you can take one home for just $255.97. Choose your color, and then get cooking.

Buy It! Le Creuset Limited Time Berry Ombre 4.5 Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, $255.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Limited Time Blue Ombre 4.5 Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, $255.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Limited Time Gray Ombre 4.5 Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, $255.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com

