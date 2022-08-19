Lifestyle Home Le Creuset Slashed Prices on Its Most Popular Items, Including Dutch Ovens and Skillets — Up to 40% Off Things are expected to sell out quickly at the annual Factory to Table Sale By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. Now's your chance to stock your kitchen with high-quality essentials for way less, but only for a few more days. If you've never heard of the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale, you'll want to listen up: Tons of popular cookware items are going for up to 40 percent off. The Classic Round Dutch Oven and Classic Oval Dutch Oven might be the most sought-after items that are part of the sale, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart before they're gone. A sale like this is too good to pass up, and things are expected to sell out quickly, so we suggest not wasting any time before deals end on Wednesday, August 31. The only catch is each sale is final, so keep that in mind if you're shopping for gifts. Below, we've curated a list of all the best deals to look out for during the massive Le Creuset sale so you can spend more time shopping what you need and less time sifting through the site. Shop the Best Le Creuset Deals: Le Creuset Square Cocotte with Lid, $200 (orig. $325) Le Creuset Paella Pan, $170 (orig. $285) Le Creuset Oblong Skillet Grill, $120 (orig. $200) Le Creuset Soup Pot with Glass Lid, $260 (orig. $435) Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven, $200 (orig. $280) Le Creuset Classic Oval Dutch Oven, $265 (orig. $380) Le Creuset Classic Saucepan, $145 (orig. $205) Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $145 (orig. $210) Le Creuset Signature Roaster, $190 (orig. $315) Le Creuset 5-Piece Classic Stainless Steel Set, $306 (orig. $510) Le Creuset Set of 3 Mini Cocottes, $54 (orig. $90) Dutch ovens are a necessity for cooking soups and stews, but there are tons of other ways to use one that makes it well worth the price — especially when it's on sale. You can make easy one-pot meals, like roasted chicken with potatoes, or use it to whip up delicious rice pudding for dessert. If you regularly cook for the whole family, you'll definitely want to invest in the oval dutch oven, which holds up to five quarts of food that typically amounts to five or six servings. The round dutch oven holds a little less than three quarts and is ideal for a couple or an individual who enjoys leftovers. Both are made with porcelain enamel that doesn't require seasoning and is dishwasher safe. Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven, $200 (orig. $280); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Oval Dutch Oven, $265 (orig. $380); lecreuset.com In the market for a new cookware set? Le Creuset has you covered in that department with this five-piece stainless steel set that's a whopping $200 off right now. It includes a fry pan, saucepan, and stock pot that all provide even heat distribution to ensure food is cooked to perfection. Plus, they all have heat-resistant handles and a nonstick coating that protects you and the cookware. Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset 5-Piece Classic Stainless Steel Set, $306 (orig. $510); lecreuset.com Le Creuset isn't the only place you can find a good deal on cookware. Amazon also has some of the brand's items marked down for a limited time. Consider this ready-to-use enameled cast iron skillet that's great for making stir fry. Just like the dutch ovens, it's dishwasher safe and doesn't need to be seasoned before its first use. Amazon Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Cerise Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $109.95 (orig. $145); amazon.com Since the Le Creuset sale offers a limited supply of items and only lasts a few more days, we suggest you start shopping sooner rather than later. Afterall, we aren't sure if deals like this will happen again soon or how long items will be in stock. Keep scrolling to see all of the Le Creuset kitchen essentials you need on your radar. Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Square Cocotte with Lid, $200 (orig. $325); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Paella Pan, $170 (orig. $285); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Oblong Skillet Grill, $120 (orig. $200); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Soup Pot with Glass Lid, $260 (orig. $435); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Saucepan, $145 (orig. $205); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $145 (orig. $210); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Roaster, $190 (orig. $315); lecreuset.com Le Creuset Buy It! Le Creuset Set of 3 Mini Cocottes, $54 (orig. $90); lecreuset.com