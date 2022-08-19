Le Creuset Slashed Prices on Its Most Popular Items, Including Dutch Ovens and Skillets — Up to 40% Off

Now's your chance to stock your kitchen with high-quality essentials for way less, but only for a few more days. If you've never heard of the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale, you'll want to listen up: Tons of popular cookware items are going for up to 40 percent off.

The Classic Round Dutch Oven and Classic Oval Dutch Oven might be the most sought-after items that are part of the sale, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart before they're gone. A sale like this is too good to pass up, and things are expected to sell out quickly, so we suggest not wasting any time before deals end on Wednesday, August 31. The only catch is each sale is final, so keep that in mind if you're shopping for gifts.

Below, we've curated a list of all the best deals to look out for during the massive Le Creuset sale so you can spend more time shopping what you need and less time sifting through the site.

Shop the Best Le Creuset Deals:

Dutch ovens are a necessity for cooking soups and stews, but there are tons of other ways to use one that makes it well worth the price — especially when it's on sale. You can make easy one-pot meals, like roasted chicken with potatoes, or use it to whip up delicious rice pudding for dessert.

If you regularly cook for the whole family, you'll definitely want to invest in the oval dutch oven, which holds up to five quarts of food that typically amounts to five or six servings. The round dutch oven holds a little less than three quarts and is ideal for a couple or an individual who enjoys leftovers. Both are made with porcelain enamel that doesn't require seasoning and is dishwasher safe.

In the market for a new cookware set? Le Creuset has you covered in that department with this five-piece stainless steel set that's a whopping $200 off right now. It includes a fry pan, saucepan, and stock pot that all provide even heat distribution to ensure food is cooked to perfection. Plus, they all have heat-resistant handles and a nonstick coating that protects you and the cookware.

Le Creuset isn't the only place you can find a good deal on cookware. Amazon also has some of the brand's items marked down for a limited time. Consider this ready-to-use enameled cast iron skillet that's great for making stir fry. Just like the dutch ovens, it's dishwasher safe and doesn't need to be seasoned before its first use.

Since the Le Creuset sale offers a limited supply of items and only lasts a few more days, we suggest you start shopping sooner rather than later. Afterall, we aren't sure if deals like this will happen again soon or how long items will be in stock.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Le Creuset kitchen essentials you need on your radar.

