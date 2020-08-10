Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Le Creuset Put Its Factory-to-Table Sale Online Again! Shop Top-Notch Cookware for Up to 70% Off

When it comes to trusted cookware brands, Le Creuset is at the top of our list. The French company’s enameled cast iron pieces are incredibly versatile, perfect for baking berry-filled pies, simmering hearty stews, and even frying big batches of golden chicken. Plus, they basically last forever.

So, if you’ve been dreaming of snagging a Le Creuset heirloom of your own, now’s your moment: The cult-favorite brand just slashed the prices of its high-quality cookware up to 70 percent in its fall sale!

Le Creuset shocked us back in March with its first-ever online Factory-to-Table sale, and this one is even bigger. Not only does the brand’s fall event include limited-edition colors and styles, but it also takes place online and in physical stores. This means you can score discounts online today, August 10, through August 23 and in Le Creuset signature stores and outlet stores from now until August 31.

Everything from best-selling Dutch ovens to baking dishes to enameled skillets are up to 70 percent off at Le Creuset’s site. Save $52 on this enameled skinny grill for cookout classics you crave from the comfort of your stovetop, or get the brand’s matte mineral blue Dutch oven for only $183 (originally $305). Looking for a colorful way to start your day? This cheerful French press makes coffee, espresso, and cappuccinos and is 40 percent off. Best of all, Le Creuset is throwing in free shipping with all orders during the sale.

You can head to the Le Creuset site to shop all of the deals or scroll down to check out our favorite finds. But if you see something you like, act fast — popular items are selling out in a flash!

Buy It! Le Creuset 3 1/2-Quart Oval Dutch Oven in Oyster, $183 (orig. $305); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Square Skinny Grill in Cerise, $78 (orig. $130); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 3 1/2-Quart Braiser in Jupiter, $186 (orig. $310); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Rectangular Dish Set in Flame, $99 (orig. $165); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 3 3/4-Quart Deep Covered Skillet in Solil, $180 (orig. $300); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 27-Ounce French Press in Ink, $45 (orig. $75); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Matte Coupe Cereal Bowls in Meringue, $33.60 (orig. $56); lecreuset.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 7-Piece Stainless Steel and Cast Iron Set in Cerise, $425 (orig. $850); lecreuset.com