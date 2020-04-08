Calling All Disney Fans! Le Creuset Just Discounted Its Special-Edition Mickey Mouse Cookware

Image zoom

If you’re looking to bring a little Disney enchantment into your kitchen, now’s the perfect moment: Le Creuset’s special-edition Mickey Mouse cookware is on sale!

For the first time ever, the high-end kitchen brand discounted absolutely everything on its site, including pieces from its coveted Disney collaboration. Right now, you can get 20 percent off the brand’s adorable mouse ear-shaped ramekins, as well as an impressive Dutch oven adorned with Mickey’s famous mug. And if you want both, plus a silicone cooling mat that’s almost too cute for words, you can save $120 on the entire set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Pottery Barn Kids Is Selling the Most Magical Disney Princess Tea Set

Created in celebration of Disney’s 90th anniversary, the collection promises the same quality and durability that Le Creuset’s non-mouse-themed pieces have, so you can rest easy that the items will cook just as nicely as they look.

This sale’s not just for Disney lovers, though. Remember when Le Creuset launched tons of playful kitchenware devoted to Star Wars fans last year? Tons of those pieces are discounted, too! We’re especially excited about the roaster with Han Solo frozen in carbonate on the lid, now just $360 (down from $450).

Check out the best Disney- and Star Wars-themed cookware on sale, below, or head to Le Creuset to shop the full sale. But don’t wait — deals this magical are sure to disappear quickly!

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Round Dutch Oven, $262.50 (orig. $350); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $37.50 (orig. $50); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Disney Collection 5-Piece Mickey Mouse Set, $300 (orig. $420); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Star Wars Collection Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, $360 (orig. $450); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Star Wars Collection R2D2 Mini Cocotte, $24 (orig. $30); lecreuset.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Le Creuset Star Wars Collection Death Star Trivet, $16 (orig. $20); lecreuset.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.