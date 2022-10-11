Hurry! Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Chock Full of Le Creuset  — but Not for Much Longer

Its famous Dutch ovens and colorful bakeware are up to 20 percent off

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

Published on October 11, 2022 06:30 AM

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Photo: Amazon

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is officially underway — which means you'll be able to shop major markdowns (and over thousands of deals!) through October 12. And while it's certainly an excellent time to stock up on top-rated appliances and seriously discounted furniture ahead of next month's holiday shopping, one of the first places you'll want to look is the kitchen department where you'll find not-to-be-missed markdowns on Le Creuset cookware.

The ever-popular and beloved French cookware line is well known for its colorful enameled Dutch ovens and sleek cast iron skillets — among both chefs and home cooks alike. And while these pieces tend to get pricey quickly, right now you can snag some customer-favorite pieces for up to a 20 percent off.

Before you start shopping, you'll want to make sure you're an Amazon Prime member, since many of these deals are devoted strictly to subscribers. You can also always take out a 30-day free trial, which will give you exclusive access to tons of deals over the next two days.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the best Le Creuset deals during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, then make sure to check out as soon as possible since these pieces are already selling out!

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Le Creuset Deals:

Right now, the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is up to 20 percent off. The enameled cast iron oven is ideal for simmering soups, baking casseroles, and preparing one-pot meals. Thanks to its wide base, it's perfect for searing off hunks of meat or slow braising, and the sloped sides allow for easy stirring. Plus, shoppers can choose from a number of bright colors, including artichaut, cerise, and licorice.

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the sauteuse oven a five-star rating, calling it a "magic pan" and noting that it "cooks anything to perfection." One user wrote that Le Creuset cookware is "well worth the money," explaining: "It heats evenly, cleans easy, and looks pretty just sitting on the stove waiting to be used. They can go from stovetop to oven, and you can sauté, fry, or roast in them." They finished off by saying: "I think I like them over my All-Clad."

If you're looking for a larger option, you can't go wrong with the Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, which has currently been slashed by $100. The versatile Dutch oven is complete with a dome-shaped lid that locks in flavor, wide loop handles that allow for a comfortable grip while moving it from the stovetop to the oven, and a shock-resistant enamel that won't chip or crack. Employ this stunning piece of cookware to bake bread or craft homemade soup.

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $319.94 (orig. $419.95); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about the round Dutch oven, with one noting that despite the high price tag it "lasts forever." Others call it a "multi-use pot" and a "timeless classic." Another five-star reviewer put it simply: "This pot is just amazing. It is heavy-duty, cleans well, and holds the heat whether on the stove or in the oven."

It's among the most popular skillets at Amazon, having earned over 4,100 perfect ratings. Shoppers say it's "worth every penny" and call it "superb." Another user called it a "great substitute for nonstick cookware," adding: "This has the weight of a typical cast iron pan, which helps with heat distribution." Plus, they finished off by suggesting to use a nylon spatula "for scraping and turning without damaging the enamel."

Keep reading to check out the rest of the Le Creuset deals during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. And don't hold off on checking out because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer and are sure to sell out quickly!

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, $231.95 (orig. $289.95); amazon.com

Opt for this braiser to brown meat and vegetables. Thanks to the curved bottom, it's easy to stir, scoop, and serve directly from the pot, making it the perfect vessel to move from stove to tabletop.

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill, $184.99 (orig. $224.95); amazon.com

Bring outdoor grilling indoors with the signature square skillet grill. The lightweight cast iron grill doesn't require seasoning, so it's ready to use right out of the box. Reach for this skillet to sear slabs of steak and chicken, and since it comes with raised ridges, each piece of meat will be finished off with grill marks.

Le Creuset Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Covered Square Casserole, $83.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

This covered square dish is ideal for roasting vegetables, baking sheet cakes and brownies, and prepping casseroles. The unmatched stoneware maintains even temperatures in the oven, and the exterior enamel is scratch-resistant, so it's safe to use with metal utensils.

Shop More Amazon Prime Event 2022 Deals:

