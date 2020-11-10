Hurry! Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Oven Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon — Today Only
Plus more Le Creuset on sale for up to 48 percent off
Amazon has been dropping amazing holiday deals all month long — and they just keep getting better. From Roomba vacuums to the Apple AirPods Pro (which are under $200 for the first time ever), tons of popular items have been discounted thanks to the retailer’s ongoing Holiday Dash event. And now, it’s even marked down Le Creuset stoneware and cookware, which rarely happens. In fact, some of these Le Creuset finds are at their lowest prices ever, if you can believe it — but for today only.
Here are 10 Le Creuset items you can score for way less on Amazon right now:
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $159.95 (orig. $304.95)
- Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $34.95 (orig. $49.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Heart Dutch Oven and 2 Stoneware Heart Cocottes, $149.95 (orig. $284.95)
- Le Creuset Stoneware French Press and Set of 2 Mugs, $69.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, $89.95 (orig. $159.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Round Dutch Oven with Provence Applique, $239.95 (orig. $349.95)
There are actually two major Le Creuset sales happening on Amazon right now — one being the Epic Daily Deal, where items are only on sale until 3 a.m. ET tomorrow, and another is this ongoing deal that offers up to 40 percent off a different selection of items. So if you just happen to miss today’s deal, you can still save on a few dutch ovens and cocottes for a limited time. (Some pieces like the sauteuse oven and mini round cocotteare already backordered, but don’t fret — you can still order now and get them in time for the holidays, just expect a later shipping date.)
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com
However, you won’t want to miss out on the daily deal, because you can actually get Le Creuset’s signature dutch oven for its lowest price ever today. The Enameled Signature Oval Dutch Oven is marked down to $160, which is 48 percent off its original price tag. This is the most affordable it's ever been on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. The dutch oven is on sale in four colors: cactus, cherry, flame, and oyster. The indigo and marseille options are already out of stock.
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $159.95 (orig. $304.95); amazon.com
If you’re not in the market for a dutch oven, there are tons of other discounted Le Creuset goodies that would make great additions to any kitchen. These include griddles, Mickey Mouse ramekins (a popular choice — their stock has been fluctuating!), tea kettles, dinner plates, a French Press set that comes with two mugs, and more.
Buy It! Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $34.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, $89.95 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, we recommend checking out with your favorite Le Creuset items as soon as possible — not only does the Epic Daily Deal end soon, but many of these items are bound to sell out before the prices go back up. Below, browse more Le Creuset savings, and shop the ongoing sale here.
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Bakeware Set, 4 Piece, $119.95 (orig. $173.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $34.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Heart Dutch Oven and 2 Stoneware Heart Cocottes, $149.95 (orig. $284.95); amazon.com
