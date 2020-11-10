Hurry! Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Oven Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon — Today Only

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Here are 10 Le Creuset items you can score for way less on Amazon right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There are actually two major Le Creuset sales happening on Amazon right now — one being the Epic Daily Deal, where items are only on sale until 3 a.m. ET tomorrow, and another is this ongoing deal that offers up to 40 percent off a different selection of items. So if you just happen to miss today’s deal, you can still save on a few dutch ovens and cocottes for a limited time. (Some pieces like the sauteuse oven and mini round cocotteare already backordered, but don’t fret — you can still order now and get them in time for the holidays, just expect a later shipping date.)

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com

However, you won’t want to miss out on the daily deal, because you can actually get Le Creuset’s signature dutch oven for its lowest price ever today. The Enameled Signature Oval Dutch Oven is marked down to $160, which is 48 percent off its original price tag. This is the most affordable it's ever been on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. The dutch oven is on sale in four colors: cactus, cherry, flame, and oyster. The indigo and marseille options are already out of stock.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Signature Oval Dutch Oven, $159.95 (orig. $304.95); amazon.com

If you’re not in the market for a dutch oven, there are tons of other discounted Le Creuset goodies that would make great additions to any kitchen. These include griddles, Mickey Mouse ramekins (a popular choice — their stock has been fluctuating!), tea kettles, dinner plates, a French Press set that comes with two mugs, and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $34.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, $89.95 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, we recommend checking out with your favorite Le Creuset items as soon as possible — not only does the Epic Daily Deal end soon, but many of these items are bound to sell out before the prices go back up. Below, browse more Le Creuset savings, and shop the ongoing sale here.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Bakeware Set, 4 Piece, $119.95 (orig. $173.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $34.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon